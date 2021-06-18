Global Photography Award Touring Exhibition Documents The Climate Crisis

Decade of Change brings art and science together during Climate Week NYC

The Nest Summit, the official event partner of Climate Week NYC, by the Climate Group, announced today it will bring the Decade of Change global photography exhibition, procured by 1854 Media and the British Journal of Photography, to New York City for the first time.

The exhibition, to be unveiled at the Javits Center in New York City during Climate Week NYC, September 21-22, 2021, has been made possible through partnerships with The Nest Summit and The Climate Museum. Each work was evaluated and chosen for display by a team of judges including Terry Tamminen, former CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation; Paul Dickinson, Founder and Executive Chairman of CDP; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT); and Miranda Massie, Director of The Climate Museum.

The result is a global creative response to the climate crisis; two series, 40 single images, and one moving image form a stunning visual display that addresses climate change in different ways with the goal of galvanising change.

View the full list of winners

