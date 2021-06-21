World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Fortifies Disaster Risk Management, Strengthens Local Communities

Monday, 21 June 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the Emergency Preparedness Working Group

Senior disaster management officials from APEC member economies are intensifying regional cooperation in a bid to build a more resilient disaster risk reduction amidst the current pandemic, climate change and other exposures.

“Member economies have gained so much experience in terms of effectively responding to major disasters and dealing with risks on multiple fronts,” explained Xiaoning Zhang, co-chair of the APEC Emergency Preparedness Working Group.

“However, we need to improve our risk disaster governance to fit the current situation by encouraging risk-informed development strategies, improving disaster risk monitoring and early warning capacity for better risk identification so that we can response more comprehensively,” he added.

On top of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the region is continuing to experience high losses from a number of various natural events from typhoon, cyclones and floods to earthquakes, landslides, disease epidemics and plagues.

According to recent data presented at the APEC Senior Disaster Management Officials Forum in late May, total damages in the APEC region reached USD 116.9 billion in 2020. These costs have yet to include the amount for COVID-19 pandemic, which will be a complex exercise to uncover.

In the forum last month, APEC member economies shared disaster risk reduction policies and measures that are being implemented to manage the pandemic including emergency declarations, mask mandates, new guidelines and protocols for managing evacuation centers as well as new protocols for crossing borders amid travel restrictions.

Despite all that, challenges remain high. The region’s emergency management capability and capacity has been stretched to unprecedented levels, making the reliance on local communities more important than ever before.

Members are looking at collective investment in resilience measures across the region, including empowering local communities to act during disaster, especially when there are lockdown measures that prevent workers like first responders from travel.

In her keynote remarks at the forum, Jenna Rogers of the New Zealand National Emergency Management Emergency highlighted that events such as COVID-19 showcase how vulnerable the region is to these complex hazards.

“Complex hazards, both known and unknown, exacerbate risks for the region,” Rogers said. “Therefore, it necessitates collective investment in resilience measures and cooperation across APEC to protect the economies.”

“Disasters are a significant contingent liability for our prosperity, our economic growth and development aspirations at all levels and we need to be smarter at reducing the impacts and costs from these disasters as we are experiencing exacerbated frequency and severity of natural hazards as a result of climate change,” she added.

“Disaster reduction is a cross-cutting issue in our economy,” said Koji Suzuki, co-chair of the APEC Emergency Preparedness Working Group. “We must empower our communities, promote a whole-society approach to ensure everyone has a role to play in building disaster resilience.”

“It is crucial for member economies to develop joint strategies between government agencies and the private sector, as well as foster more international cooperation to track progress, build trust and share best practices in managing and reducing risks in the region,” Suzuki added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 