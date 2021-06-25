World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

West Bank: Urgent And Independent Investigation Must Be Opened Into The Killing Of Activist Nizar Banat

Friday, 25 June 2021, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor expresses its deep shock at the death of the Palestinian opposition political activist Nizar Banat after his arrest and direct attack by the Palestinian security services in Hebron, in the southern West Bank.

The Euro-Med Monitor calls for the opening of a diligent, urgent, and independent investigation into the incident, especially since all the circumstances point to a deliberate process of assassination to suppress a voice heavily opposed to the policies of the Palestinian Authority.

According to Euro-Med Monitor and the Banat family report, at approximately 3:30 AM today, Thursday, June 24, 2021, a joint security force consisting of 25 members of the Palestinian Intelligence and Preventive Security Service stormed the southern area of Hebron and raided the home of the political opponent Nizar Khalil Muhammad Banat.

They severely beat him with batons while he slept and sprayed him with pepper gas, which caused him to lose consciousness. After he woke up, the security forces arrested Banat naked, assaulted him, and took him to an unknown site. At approximately 6:45 AM, Banat was transferred to Hebron Hospital, where he was declared dead because of injuries sustained during the torture and brutal beatings, amounting to a deliberate assassination.

Later, the Governor of Hebron, "Jibreen Al-Bakri," announced the death of Nizar Banat whilst under the custody of the Palestinian security. The Governor said in a press statement, "Following a subpoena from the Public Prosecution to arrest the citizen Nizar Khalil Muhammad Banat, at dawn today, a force from the security services detained him, during which his health deteriorated, and immediately transferred to the Hebron Governmental Hospital. Subsequently, doctors examined him and declared the citizen dead. The Public Prosecution Office was immediately informed, which attended and proceeded to act under-recognized due process.”

Banat’s family denied the Hebron governor’s statement, stressing that Nizar was violently beaten, and accused the Palestinian security forces of murdering him.

The Euro-Med Monitor indicates that the house of the political opponent, Nizar Banat, a candidate on the "Freedom and Dignity" list in the Palestinian Legislative Council elections – postponed by a decision of the Palestinian President "Mahmoud Abbas" – was exposed to gunfire and tear gas canisters on 1 May amid preparations for the elections. Fortunately, his family survived the accident.

This attack came at the height of incitements and threats against him after the candidate sent a letter to representatives of the European Union in Palestine, declaring its intention to go to the European courts and request the cessation of financial support for the Palestinian Authority due to postponed elections.

The activist Banat was previously subjected to political arrest several times, including the initiation of politicized lawsuits against him due to his strong opposition of the Palestinian Authorities policies and violations of the security services in the West Bank.

The Euro-Med Monitor sees a dangerous development in the level of violations practiced by the Palestinian security services, which have witnessed a remarkable escalation since the cessation of the Israeli military attack on Gaza on May 21.

Around 150 cases of arrests and summonses were recorded on the grounds of a policy related to publication and freedom of opinion and expression. Many activists were subjected to systematic torture, especially in Jericho prison.

The Euro-Med Monitor expresses its fear for the lives of some detainees because of continuous torture methods used by the authorities, including "Abdul Rahman Muhammad al-Bishtawi" who has been detained for four days at the Preventive Security Service in Nablus.

The Euro-Med Monitor stresses that these violations come in a clear context of silencing, threatening and terrorizing activists and opponents, especially after postponing the Palestinian elections. The Palestinians were looking at the elections as a gateway to democratic change and renewal of Palestinian legitimacy.

The Euro-Med Monitor indicates that dozens of activists and members of electoral campaigns have been arrested, subpoenaed or threatened by the Palestinian security services in recent weeks.

The Euro-Med Monitor condemns the killing of Nizar Banat and calls for the opening of a diligent and independent investigation, where all involved in his killing are held accountable, and release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 