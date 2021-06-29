World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management Joins Forces With Paul Miller To Strengthen Its Business Dev Capabilities In Australia, APAC Countries

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management, announced a partnership with Paul Miller, to build its business development capabilities in Australia and the Asia - Pacific Region.

Paul Miller has 30 years of experience in senior management of tech companies in Australia and 11 years in the United States. He has assisted more than 100 tech companies in growing, entering new markets, acquiring new customers, and successfully led various M&A activities. He has advised gaming and tech companies in the US, Canada, UK, EU, LatAm, and Asia. His unique skill is to crystallize complex concepts into simple messages.

Said Crystal on the event, "Paul is a rare talent in terms of being both an experienced tech executive and businessman with a strong history of entrepreneurial successes, globally. We are very excited to be able to build our business and market development talent through Paul's guidance and reach."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

