World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Peru: Clean Up Oil Pollution In Indigenous Communities Before Allowing More Drilling, UN Experts Urge

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 5:46 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (28 June 2021) – Peru should clean up environmental damage in the country’s largest-yielding oil field and remedy harm done to indigenous communities living nearby, UN experts* said today.

They made the call as Peru proceeds towards awarding 30-year rights for oil exploration and exploitation in Block 192 in the remote Amazonian Loreto region of northern Peru, already suffering from almost 50 years of oil spills and pollution.

“We call on Peru to implement its own government decisions and to enforce regulatory body rulings that environmental damage should be cleaned up in consultation with the four indigenous communities who live on the land,” said the experts.

The continued exploration of fossil fuels aggravates the global climate change emergency, toxifies indigenous peoples’ lands, waters and resources and fundamentally undermines environmental protections.

“Over the last 50 years, oil contamination has threatened absolutely everything these communities need for survival – their crops, water, fish, forest and sacred sites,” said the experts. “At the same time, these communities do not have proper health facilities to adequately address their medical issues.”

They said the government is fast-tracking a consultation process already riddled with irregularities. It will decide which company gets the next 30-year contract.

“Four indigenous federations – the Kichwa, Quechua, Achuar and Urarina – agreed in good faith to participate in consultations,” said the experts. “And now they find that the government wants to proceed with a new contract despite that the company that previously held the contract, Pluspetrol Norte S.A., has not honoured its pledges to clean up damaged areas and compensate the communities.”

Pluspetrol, which has pulled out of the area and declared bankruptcy in December, has itself identified more than 2,000 contaminated sites. Last month the Peruvian government went to court to try to block liquidation of the company until it has honoured its commitments.

Indigenous peoples’ health has been hard hit by the oil spills. A 2019 government study showed that at least 57 percent of indigenous peoples living around the Pastaza, Tigre, Corrientes and Marañón river basins were exposed to high levels of lead. According to the same study, 45.9% of children showed unacceptably high levels of arsenic in their blood, and 25.6% had high mercury levels. The study also said oil spill sites are causing cancer and other diseases.

“We have raised these issues repeatedly with the government of Peru since 2014 and now it is time for the government to ensure that these indigenous communities are able to live in safety and health on their traditional lands,” said the experts. “It’s also time for the government to guarantee that oil companies honour their obligations to clean up toxic impacts on the environment. Companies simply cannot be allowed to pollute the land and rivers, damage people’s health, and then leave.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 