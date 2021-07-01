World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ESCAP Launches Online Tool To Help Countries Visualize And Analyze Trade Integration

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:22 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Bangkok (ESCAP news) – The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today launched the RIVA value chain analyzer, a new online platform to support policymakers, analysts and researchers who want to understand how well integrated countries are in global value chains.

Through RIVA, the Regional Integration and Value Chain Analyzer, policy analysts from more than 72 economies can now easily generate insightful graphs and statistics about their contribution to, or dependence on, imports or exports of partner countries across 38 sectors. The tool automates time-consuming data analysis tasks that could previously only be performed by experts with specialized trade and data management skills.

“This first version of RIVA is expected to significantly enhance the evidence-based policymaking capacity of all our member States while preparing Governments to boost trade as a key means of implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

The tool will not only support analyses and policy decision-making that require mapping of integration and linkages within global value chains - the full range of activities to bring a product from idea to end use. It also allows for cross-country comparisons and benchmarking. Technical users who would like to download data for further analysis can do so through the flexible data querying function of the platform.

“While required data are increasingly available, major challenges remain in the capacity to utilize the data effectively and in a timely manner,” said Kamrang Tekreth, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, speaking at the launch event. “From the perspective of emerging economies such as Cambodia, user-friendly tools like RIVA would be very practical for policymakers and the community, including those working with them. I am looking forward to seeing more tools and the expansion of the RIVA platform.”

The RIVA Value Chain Analyzer was developed by ESCAP with support from partners including the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the Asian Development Bank, whose Multi-Regional Input-Output Tables provides the basis for the data underpinning RIVA.

For more information on RIVA, please visit: https://riva.negotiatetrade.org/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



World Vision: Peace Must Hold To Enable Us To Save Lives In Tigray

World Vision welcomes the announcement by the government of Ethiopia of a unilateral ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ and calls on all sides in the conflict to promote peace and humanitarian access in Tigray following the latest military developments... More>>


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 