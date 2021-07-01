Play:Fair For People And Planet

What: Play:Fair for People and Planet

When: 17 July, 18:30-20:30 CET, Global Broadcast on UN WebTV and UN YouTube

Where: Milan, Italy

Play:Fair for People and Planet is a new kind of music activation that aims to inspire, connect and mobilize people all around the world by bringing together musicians, performing artists and local and international activists. We want to reimagine a new world where we address the global challenges of climate injustice, inequality and ensure a sustainable food system for all. It will take place in Milan, Italy, in front of a limited on-site audience, with a simultaneous live broadcast in [playfair.live]playfair.live on Saturday, 17 July 2021 from 18:30-20:30 CET.

The lineup includes incredible Italian artists such as Margherita Vicario, Populous and Epoque, who are available for interviews. Focusing on local artists, this event is not only produced with climate and sustainability in mind, but also focuses on gender inclusion.

The music industry can lead the way in setting an example in how we can produce big events and take climate and the environment into account to reduce the stress on our planet.

With major events and conferences happening in the next few months, from the Food Systems Summit to COP26, we are seizing the moment to kick-start a major activation in the lead up to our Global Week to #Act4SDGs, held on 17-28 September during the UN General Assembly – this year with the ambition to mobilize 100 million people together with partners from around the world.

Airing three days before the concert, from 14-16 July, the Turning Point Dialogues is a series of 10-15 minute ‘in-conversation’ style interviews featuring established and emerging changemakers and inspirational actors, sharing personal insights, ideas and calls to action through an intimate conversation format focusing on the themes of the concert: music and sustainability, climate, and food systems. Speakers who are also available for interviews, include:



Marina Ponti , Director, UN SDG Action Campaign

, Director, UN SDG Action Campaign Samsaya Sampda Sharma , Artist, Singer-Songwriter, Certified Diversity Leader, Activist and Keychange Ambassador

, Artist, Singer-Songwriter, Certified Diversity Leader, Activist and Keychange Ambassador Musonda X Mumba , Director for the Rome Centre for Sustainable Development

, Director for the Rome Centre for Sustainable Development Kehkashan Basu , Founder-President, Green Hope Foundation, UN Human Rights Champion,

, Founder-President, Green Hope Foundation, UN Human Rights Champion, Mitzi Jonelle Tan , Co-Founder, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

, Co-Founder, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines Cherrie Atilano , Founder and CEO, AGREA Agricultural Systems International, Inc,

UN Food Systems Champion

, Founder and CEO, AGREA Agricultural Systems International, Inc, UN Food Systems Champion Mike Nkhombo Khunga, Global Youth advocate for Nutrition/ Vice-Chair UNFSS AT5,Civil Society Organisations Nutrition Alliance (CSONA)

