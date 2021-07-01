COP26 Registration Opens To Facilitate Participant Vaccination

UN Climate Change News, 29 June 2021 - The UN Climate Change online portal to register Parties, admitted observers and media representatives to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 (31 October – 12 November 2021) in Glasgow is open for participants.

The opening of the registration for COP26 is now being launched with the purpose of facilitating vaccination for the conference. The early opening of registration is independent of the decision on the precise format of the COP. Decisions on the format and more details of the logistical arrangements will be communicated in the coming weeks.

In this regard, the UK COP Presidency strongly recommends all COP26 participants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending the conference and is offering vaccines for those registered Parties, admitted observers and media representatives who have not yet received a vaccine, are not able to get one in time for the attendance at COP26 and cannot access a vaccine through other means.

Interested participants are requested to respond to this offer by 23 July 2021 so that the vaccination programme can be rolled out in time for COP26 in Glasgow. Registration will remain open after this deadline for those participants not requesting a vaccine.

COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma said: “Success at Glasgow requires representatives from every part of the world physically sitting around the same table. Whether the global north, or the global south, we all share one planet and are facing the challenge of climate change together.

“I encourage delegates who need one to take up our offer of a COVID vaccine. This will be part of wider measures put in place to ensure a safe, in-person COP this November for delegates and the local community.”

The vaccine is being offered by the UK government, but will be administrated by the United Nations in various cities around the world.

“We will collaborate closely with the UK government to ensure that the vaccination offer is implemented in an inclusive, transparent and fair manner,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa.

A frequently asked question (FAQ) page provides more details on the vaccination to conference participants.

A user manual for registration, which contains helpful information and guidelines on how to use the system, are available here.

Media representatives may apply for accreditation: https://unfccc.int/about-us/press-and-media/accreditation

About the UNFCCC

With 197 Parties, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has near universal membership and is the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement. The main aim of the Paris Agreement is to keep a global average temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius and to drive efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The UNFCCC is also the parent treaty of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. The ultimate objective of all agreements under the UNFCCC is to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that will prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system, in a time frame which allows ecosystems to adapt naturally and enables sustainable development.

