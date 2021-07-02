Mobile Medical Clinic Arrives In Northern Queensland

A mobile medical clinic has arrived in northern Queensland, bringing life-saving specialist medical services to a number of remote and regional communities for the first time.

Heart of Australia’s new truck, HEART 4, is on its inaugural trip taking city-based medical specialists to towns stretching from Cooktown to the Mackay Region.

Heart of Australia Founder and Cardiologist, Dr Rolf Gomes, said the program has expanded through a $12 million boost from the Australian Government. Together with existing partners, the fourth mobile medical clinic is starting a new northern route.

“We are very excited about the new era, opening new frontiers for Heart of Australia and helping address the imbalance for people in the bush when it comes to access to high-quality healthcare,” Dr Gomes said.

