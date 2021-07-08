World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nominations Open For W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 5:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Win your Team an Award! Join us to Celebrate the Region's Top Achievements across APAC's Cloud, Datacenter & Cybersecurity Industries with the W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021

Singapore, July 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2021 W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards season is officially underway. Now is your chance to come together as an industry to celebrate the outstanding technological achievements of teams and individuals across the region.

Nominees will have the opportunity to compete across 61 categories in 4 different regions. The Awards categories highlight outstanding projects that have had a defining impact on the cloud, datacenter, and IT industries within the past 18 months.

Categories include, but are not limited to Hyperscale Innovation to Sustainable Design & Build to Cybersecurity Implementation. These categories will exist in 4 Different Awards Regions: Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia, and the nomination window is open until 31 July 2021.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Awards Judging Panel, which comprises of independent and reputable industry leaders who will announce the shortlisted finalists for each of the four geographic awards regions in September and October of this year.

After the Nomination Windows close, we will be hosting a series or digital regional summits to further explore the incredible innovations we've seen this year. The W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards season will conclude at the end of the year with black-tie galas hosted across the APAC region.

There are many ways to get involved with the W.Media Awards season--from nominations to digital summits to the end-of-year galas. Participation and Sponsorship slots available for each stage of the Awards season from now until December 2021.

More information can be found by emailing awards@w.media or by visiting https://w.media/awards/

About W.Media

W.Media is a global B2B technology marketing agency specialising in PR, Media, and Events. It is the anchor of the cloud, datacenter and cybersecurity communities in Asia Pacific, combining market knowledge and network to uplift brands via targeted communication. W.Media educates both industry stakeholders and the public on the latest developments in these industries through personalized engagement with the marketplace.

From its founding in 2018, W.Media began organising Cloud & Datacenter Conventions throughout the APAC region, in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. In 2020, W.Media complemented its in-person events offerings by launching a series of webinars to connect top industry professionals in the three pillars driving tech today: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Datacenters.

Beyond events, W.Media works closely with its clients to curate effective content marketing, editorial coverage, and digital advertising campaigns. This expertise and expansive regional network make W.Media a key player in Asia's Cloud and Datacenter market.

