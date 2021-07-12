World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sri Trang Group Accelerates Covid Inoculation Program

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

BANGKOK, July 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Pressing ahead with its campaign to provide inoculation to all Southeast Asia based employees of the Sri Trang Group of Companies against Covid-19 with Sinopharm vaccine, provided by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL (SET: STGT) reached its goal of 100% jabs for its entire workforce of 11,000 employees in production plants and Southeast Asia offices. The second jabs will be given at the end of July. Other companies in the group will continue their inoculation programs where permitted until the goal is achieved, demonstrating the group's commitment to employee welfare.

Most recently, Veerasith Sinchareonkul, Executive Director of Sri Trang Agro-Industry PCL (STA), and Jarinya Jirojkul, CEO of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL, pledged to implement the group's ESG policy, which pays special attention to sustainability in business while treating employees with fairness in accordance with human rights and transparency principles. The companies have launched the Covid-19 vaccination program for all Southeast Asia based employees and their family members as well as select employees of suppliers and trading partners.

At the same time, the Sri Trang Group will earnestly continue to acquire additional doses of alternative vaccines for its employees and families in Thailand and abroad, as well as select members in its supply chain, to build confidence for all concerned and to help these countries overcome the current Covid-19 crisis as soon as possible.

For more information, visit Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL at https://www.sritranggloves.com/en.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>


Pacific Islands Forum: Statement On The Political Situation In Samoa

The Independent State of Samoa has for a long time been a shining example of self-determination and democracy within our Forum family. Recent political developments continue to test the stability and relationship between Samoa’s governing institutions... More>>



Oxfam: Six-fold Increase In People Suffering Famine-like Conditions Since Pandemic Began

11 people are likely dying every minute from hunger, now outpacing COVID-19 fatalities, warns Oxfam... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 