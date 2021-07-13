McGowan’s Captain’s Call Damages Grains Industry

The recent decision by the WA State Government to deny the MV Emerald access to Kwinana to load 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Indonesia after a single crew member tested positive for COVID-19 has once again highlighted the indifference of the WA Premier Mark McGowan towards WA’s agricultural industry, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) said today.

“What should have been a simple solution of quarantining the non-infected crew on board, and allowing the ship to load the wheat has not only highlighted the shortcomings of our seemingly inflexible response to managing a minor outbreak of COVID-19, but has also shown the failure of WA Premier Mark McGowan to stand up for the interests of the 4,000 grain growers in this State who operate in a very competitive international market,” PGA President Tony Seabrook said today.

“As the largest wheat exporter in Australia, WA can ill afford not to load empty ships, or fail to fulfill the terms and conditions of our trading contracts, Mr Seabrook said.

“This wheat was sourced from WA, and it is due to our reputation of providing the right product and delivering it on schedule that our grains industry is internationally competitive.

“Yet, as was the case when the Federal Labor government suspended live cattle exports to Indonesia in 2011, we have once again offended one of our largest and most important trading partners.

“This captain’s call by the Premier to refuse the MV Emerald to load in Kwinana, even after it had berthed at Geraldton to remove the infected crew member, was not only a gross overreaction but a failure to stand up for the interests of WA grain growers.

“As the Premier is well aware, there are COVID-19 protocols in place that apply to all types of shipping, including ensuring all crew remain in their cabins while loading, and that the pilot and all stevedores wear full PPE when on or along side the ship. Further, under these protocols should a crew member come out, the stevedores leave the ship immediately.

“As well, the Quarantine Inspectors check the grain in the terminal, and not on the ship, so there would have been little if any opportunity for community transfer.

“Since there was little if any chance that the remaining crew, and dock workers would contract the virus, or transmit it through the community, this clearly shows the disinterest of the Premier and his Agriculture Minister towards WA’s $6 million grains industry,” he said.

“In this time of crisis government needs to show not only leadership, but support for all Western Australian industries. The continual indifference of the Premier, and the WA Labor Government towards WA’s grains industry is very disappointing & needs to be addressed.”

© Scoop Media

