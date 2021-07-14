World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Going Public? Cellebrite’s Tech Is Incompatible With Human Rights, Investors Must Make A Stand

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: Access Now

Israeli digital intelligence firm, Cellebrite, creates technology that is used to violate human rights across the globe. As the company bids to go public, Access Now and 29 other civil society organizations and individuals are urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), NASDAQ, and other stakeholders to stop this alarming deal until Cellebrite demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding human rights.

This call to intervene comes after a wave of pressure from U.S. Member of Congress, Tom Malinowski, on key actors — the SEC, NASDAQ, investors, and TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company (or SPAC) which is planning to merge with Cellebrite — to raise “urgent concern over unresolved human rights risks linked to the sales history of Cellebrite.”

“We know the human rights abuses Cellebrite’s technology has reportedly abetted,” said Hinako Sugiyama, Legal Fellow at Access Now. “The company is also well aware of the risks, yet seems to continue to place these tools into the hands of repressive regimes.”

Cellebrite flagrantly admits that its products pose risks to human rights, and has openly stated they “may be used by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights.” It also publicly noted transactions where its Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) tool was reportedly misused in Hong Kong, Russia, and Bangladesh. Yet, Cellebrite underplays the probability of misuse of its products by omitting other reported transactions that carry human rights risks — reiterating the need to improve inadequacies in voluntary disclosure, currently being addressed by the U.S. Congress.

A company that openly acknowledges the dangers its technology poses to human rights, but continues providing it to authoritarian regimes, cannot be trusted to sufficiently mitigate human rights abuses without external review. Therefore, this coalition is urging stakeholders to use their influence to direct Cellebrite towards transparency and robust human rights protections. Recommendations include:

  • The SEC: Don’t approve Cellebrite’s draft Form F-4 unless it sufficiently address the lack of safeguards that led to the sale and use of Cellebrite’s technology by dangerous regimes;
  • NASDAQ: Don’t approve Cellebrite’s listing unless it demonstrates its ability to mitigate human rights risks;
  • SPAC: Delay closing the merger until Cellebrite demonstrates that its human rights compliance system is robust enough to mitigate human rights risks;
  • SPAC shareholders: Demand SPAC’s robust disclosure of all aspects of Cellebrite’s human rights compliance programs; vote against the merger and redeem all SPAC shares unless Cellebrite demonstrates its ability to mitigate human rights risks; and
  • Investors: Don’t purchase Cellebrite shares unless it demonstrates its ability to mitigate human rights risks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>


Pacific Islands Forum: Statement On The Political Situation In Samoa

The Independent State of Samoa has for a long time been a shining example of self-determination and democracy within our Forum family. Recent political developments continue to test the stability and relationship between Samoa’s governing institutions... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 