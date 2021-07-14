World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Countries Urged To Reopen Classrooms, Assess Pandemic-related Learning Loss

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 6:01 am
Press Release: UN News

Around one in three countries are not yet implementing remedial programmes to help students catch up on their learning, in the wake of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two UN agencies and partners said in a report issued on Tuesday.

The finding is among the results of a survey conducted by the UN educational and cultural agency, UNESCO; the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF; the World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Meanwhile, only one-third of countries, mainly high-income nations, are taking steps to measure learning losses at the primary and lower-secondary levels.

“Measuring learning loss is a critical first step towards mitigating its consequences. It is vital that countries invest in assessing the magnitude of such losses to implement the appropriate remedial measures,” said Silvia Montoya, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

Survey reveals risks

In total, 142 countries participated in the survey, which covers the period from February to May of this year, and spans four levels of education, from pre-primary through upper secondary schooling.

Fewer than a third of low and middle-income countries reported that all students had returned to in-person schooling, heightening the risk of learning loss as well as drop-out.

However, most countries have encouraged students to return to school through measures such as community engagement, school-based tracking, financial incentives and improvements to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The survey further documents how countries are addressing the challenge of reopening schools and deploying distance learning strategies.

“Remote learning has been a lifeline for many children around the world during school closures. But for the most vulnerable, even this was out of reach. It is urgent that we get every child back into the classroom now,” said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Global Chief of Education.

“But we cannot stop there; reopening better means implementing remedial programmes to help students get back on track, and ensuring that we prioritize girls and vulnerable children in all our efforts.”

Reopening schools cannot wait

The report was released during the Ministerial segment of UNESCO’s Global Education Meeting on Tuesday, held on the margins of the annual UN High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development.

Ahead of the meeting, the agency’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, issued a statement underlining why reopening schools cannot wait.

With classrooms still shuttered in 19 countries, affecting more than 156 million students, they warned that the losses children and young people incur from missing out on school may never be recouped.

“From learning loss, mental distress, exposure to violence and abuse, to missed school-based meals and vaccinations or reduced development of social skills, the consequences for children will be felt in their academic achievement and societal engagement as well as physical and mental health,” they said.

“The most affected are often children in low-resource settings who do not have access to remote learning tools, and the youngest children who are at key developmental stages.”

Mortgaging the future

School closures also affect parents and caregivers, they added, as having to keep children at home has forced some parents to leave their jobs, especially in countries that have limited or no family leave policies.

The UN officials urged decisionmakers and governments to prioritize the safe reopening of schools to avoid “a generational catastrophe”.

They pointed to evidence which shows that schools are not among the main drivers of coronavirus transmission, and the decision on whether to open or close them should be based on risk analysis and the “epidemiological considerations” in communities where they are located.

“Closing schools mortgages our future for unclear benefits to our present,” they said. “We must prioritize better. We can reopen schools safely, and we must.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>


Pacific Islands Forum: Statement On The Political Situation In Samoa

The Independent State of Samoa has for a long time been a shining example of self-determination and democracy within our Forum family. Recent political developments continue to test the stability and relationship between Samoa’s governing institutions... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 