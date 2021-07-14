World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Vodafone NZ Helps Raise Over $450,000 To Support UNICEF India Appeal

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

A total of 530 donations to the UNICEF Covid-19 Crisis in India Appeal have been matched by Vodafone New Zealand and the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation to reach a generous total of $469,950.

As India continues to battle a terrible second wave of Covid-19, UNICEF is providing critical lifesaving supplies including 26 oxygen plants, 4,500 oxygen concentrators and 200 Covid-19 testing machines. Personal protection equipment for front line workers including 8.5 million triple layer masks and 1.75 million face shields have been delivered to essential workers as they continue to support women, children and communities hit by the surge of Covid-19.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp explains, “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of Vodafone NZ in matching donations to our India Appeal, via both its business arm and charitable foundation. The success of this campaign shows the power of community to step up and make a tangible difference to those in greatest need.”

“There is simply no other way to put it, the generosity of Vodafone New Zealand, their staff, the Foundation and the wider community has literally helped to save lives in India.”

With support teams based in India, Vodafone stepped up to the cause as a way to help the wider community. Juliet Jones, Chair of the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation explains, “As the crisis unfolded in India, it became immediately clear that our Vodafoners in Aotearoa wanted to help. Our teams had colleagues, partners and whānau impacted by the outbreak in India.

“It was an easy decision for Vodafone New Zealand and the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation to support the fundraising efforts of our staff, customers and wider whānau by matching the donations received through the UNICEF Give a little page, but we were blown away by the outpouring of support and the final total raised is remarkable.

“It was humbling to see our customer Sudima Hotels support our fundraising efforts with a Dine for India event which raised $28,000 and was matched by Vodafone and the Vodafone Foundation to become $84,000,” adds Juliet.

In just three weeks, the Give a little page received $156,650 from 530 donations, when matched by Vodafone New Zealand and the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation the total raised for UNICEF was $469,950. Funds raised for UNICEF were spent on life-saving medical equipment that will not only help to alleviate the devastation caused by the second wave of Covid-19 but will also strengthen India’s health systems for the future.

Find out more about UNICEF Aotearoa’s work here

