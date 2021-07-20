World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

A Decade On From Somalia Famine, Tens Of Millions Close To Starvation

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: World Vision

Today marks 10 years since the official declaration of the Somalia famine, which resulted in more than 260,000 deaths.

At the time the international community said, ‘never again’. But right now, the world faces a hunger crisis that threatens the lives of more than 41 million people in more than 40 nations. Without an immediate and urgent international response, tens of thousands of children could die, warns World Vision.

Among the hungry, more than half a million people are already living under famine-like conditions, while tens of millions are on the edge of starvation.

Andrew Morley, World Vision International President & CEO, said: “This is a children’s crisis. Half of those who died in 2011 in Somalia were children under 5, and it is heart-breaking that millions of girls and boys are being pushed to the brink of starvation once again.

“Hunger robs children of their childhood, and families of their dignity and denies them the opportunity to reach their potential. There is simply no excuse for this.

Millions of children need us to act now. We call on the international community to join us, and to increase funding immediately before it is too late.”

The global food crisis is due to a toxic mix of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19.

Food assistance must be rapidly scaled up and delivered if starvation is to be averted.

