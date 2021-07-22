World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

A Blockchain Art Show?

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

US, July 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will host an Art Show during Government Blockchain Week, (9/27-10/02,2021), in Washington DC. All submissions will be digital, and the show will be converted to NFTs, available for auction. Hundreds of attendees at Government Blockchain Week will vote on the show, sampling a mobile voting app, created by VOATZ, in a non-threatening contest.

'Contemplating Life' by Kylo Hemmingway

Wait, it gets better. The 5 winners, one for each category listed below, will be recognized from

the stage of the US Capitol. Winners need not be present to win, however, being awarded a trophy from the stage of the US Capitol is an experience like no other.

Unfortunately, there is one major deterrent to artists submitting their work. It's blockchain.

As I mentioned, there will be 5 winners from 5 categories. They are:

1) Creativity/Originality. How innovative is this idea?

2) Practicality. Could this idea work?

3) Helpful/ Humanity. Does this idea help anyone?

4) Involvement. Is the artist involved in the deployment of this project?

5) Visual appeal. How pleasing is the image to behold?

These 5 categories must all relate to a blockchain connection.

So, how can blockchain translate into an image?

Here are some suggestions:

- Land Titling: Many poor farmers and landowners in 3rd world countries do not have secure titles to their land, even after generations. Blockchain records could secure their claims.

- Fair Trade: Irreputable practices govern coffee, chocolate, and rice harvesting. Blockchain records can track the supply chain, eliminating deception.

- Cannabis: Many states rely on cryptocurrency for their dispensaries since the US dollar cannot be used for cannabis.

- Others: Healthcare. Artificial Intelligence. Banking. Aviation, Cybersecurity, Education, and more. For a list of Blockchain applications, check out GBA Working Group List (

https://www.gbaglobal.org/working-groups/

).

Submissions open until August 15. Don't hesitate. Submit your work today.

