Mali: UN Expert To Conduct Human Rights Visit

Saturday, 24 July 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (23 July 2021) – The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Mr. Alioune Tine, will conduct an official visit to the country from 26 July to 5 August.

“Concerns grow over human rights violations in Mali. So, I appreciate the opportunity to learn about the situation first-hand,” Tine said. “I will discuss with the Malian authorities the best ways to improve the situation together and with the support of national and international actors.”

“There has been an increase in human rights abuses committed by armed groups, including a steep rise in abductions, largely by community-based armed groups and militias in the centre of country,” he said. “There has also been an increase in violations committed by state actors, particularly the Malian Defence and Security Forces.”

Violent extremist groups, already active in the north and centre, are expanding into southern regions, killing and kidnapping people. They also impose illegal taxation, collecting “alms” (zakat) by force.

Just last week, Tine and the special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery spoke out against attacks against people considered “slaves” in Mali. Twice as many people have been injured in such incidents this year as in 2020.

"I have noted that improving security and ending impunity are among the priorities of the new government,” Tine said. “I will discuss with the Malian authorities exactly how they plan to implement these commitments.”

During his mission in Bamako and in the rest of the country, Tine will meet with Malian authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organizations, the diplomatic corps and the United Nations.

Tine will present a full report on his visit to the Human Rights Council in March 2022.

Mr. Alioune Tine (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 24 March 2021 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions. Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.

