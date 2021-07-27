Local EU Statement On The Victory Of Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa
Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific
The European Union and its Member States congratulate
Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa for her victory after the
election of 9 April 2021. As trusted and longstanding
partners of Samoa, sharing the values of democracy and the
rule of law, the European Union and its Member States thank
the outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Saliele Malielegaoi for
his past leadership and look forward to working with the
first female Prime Minister of
Samoa.
