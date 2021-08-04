Broad Support For Higher Taxes On Corporations To Fund Job Training And Healthcare, ITUC Poll Shows

More than two thirds of people support an increase in taxes for wealthy and large corporations to fund areas such as education, job training and healthcare, according to a new ten-country poll commissioned by the ITUC.

The question, “to what extent, if at all, would you support or oppose increasing taxes for wealthy and large corporations to fund areas such as education, job training and healthcare?”, was put to over 12,000 respondents in ten countries.

Sixty-nine per cent of people supported the statement, while only 10% opposed the idea. A further 16% neither supported nor opposed and 5% didn’t know.

The full report is here.

© Scoop Media

