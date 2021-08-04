World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Farmers Benefit From MAL Export Crop Programme

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

More farmer groups in Guadalcanal Province took delivery of farming equipments under the Export Crop Programme 2021 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

They are Hauvalisi (Babanakira) Kava farmers association in the remote South Guadalcanal and Numbu noni farmers group in North East Guadalcanal vicinity and two noni farmers from Gilbert Camp settlement. The delivery was done through the MAL Guadalcanal Extension Office recently.

The freshly introduced programme, “Export Crop Programme 2021” replaced the previous Sustainable Economic Growth and Export Strengthening 2020 (SEGES) Programme as aligned to government redirection policy, however, continue to maintain similar support to farmers, producers and exporters.

Chief Field Officer (CFO) for Guadalcanal agriculture Extension, Joseph Wotomaru said the support was part of the MAL Export Crop programme 2021 – 2024 which aimed at empowering farmers and buyers to improve productivity and revenue earnings.

The support included distribution of wheel barrows and pruning tools purposely to support farmers with their harvesting and to manage their noni and kava plants and at the same time enhancing farm productivity.

Mr. Wotomaru said the delivery included wheel barrows, garden folks, secateurs (pruning scissors) and other essential farming materials.

“Farmers that part of the two farmer groups or association are the ones (farmers) that will be benefiting directly from the support as they will be using the tools to improve their farming activities,” Mr. Wotomaru explained.

Mr. Wotomaru added that for Hauvalisi (Babanakira) Kava farmers association in the remote South Guadalcanal, the support will really help them because their only main transport for loading farm produce to the coast is by wheelbarrow.

Mr. Wotomaru said the recipients (farmers) are really happy and acknowledged MAL for the assistance which will certainly aid them in their farming undertakings.

He then thanked MAL Extension Department management for the facilitation and procurement of the farming tools under the programme and ensuring they are safely delivered to the farmers.

The distribution was part of MAL’s continuous support under its Export Crop programme 2021, a Medium Term Development Programme (MTDP) of the ministry which is being implemented until 2024 to boost farmer’s agricultural productivity and to improve their revenue earnings. Farmers from other provinces also received similar support under the programme.

The main objectives of the Programme is to;

  • Make sure farmers, associations, producers, buyers and exporters are empowered to increase productivity and to increase revenue earnings.
  • Enhanced copra productivity through rehabilitation and support to CRB activities
  • Enhance Cocoa Productivity through Rehabilitation and Genetic improvements

Support Kava developments to increase productivity in all the Provinces

