OECD Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States. After three consecutive months of sharp increases, energy prices in the OECD area continued to rise at 17.4% in June, but at a slower pace than in May (at 19.4%) while food price inflation increased to 1.8%, compared with 1.4% in May. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy also increased significantly to 3.2% in June, compared with 2.9% in May, the highest rate since March 2002.

