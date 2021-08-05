World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OECD Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: OECD

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States. After three consecutive months of sharp increases, energy prices in the OECD area continued to rise at 17.4% in June, but at a slower pace than in May (at 19.4%) while food price inflation increased to 1.8%, compared with 1.4% in May. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy also increased significantly to 3.2% in June, compared with 2.9% in May, the highest rate since March 2002.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore these data

