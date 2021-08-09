World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Day Of The World’s Indigenous Peoples: Time To Uphold And Enforce Rights

Monday, 9 August 2021, 7:17 pm
Press Release: ITUC

We celebrate the cultural and linguistic richness of indigenous populations. We recognise their knowledge of the natural world that can provide leadership and guidance to preserve ecosystems in the face of the environmental climate crisis.

For too long indigenous people have been routinely oppressed and marginalised in intersecting ways. A legacy of centuries of systematic subjugation, disregard of culture and abuse of their lands by colonial and neo-colonial powers.

Across the world indigenous groups are refused the right to self-governance or access to land they have been a part of for countless generations. From Paraguay to Palestine, they have been dispossessed by corporate expansionism or imperialist states. Many of the world’s 476 million indigenous people, forced into statelessness, are robbed of the right to decent health care and employment protections.

Many are displaced as their land, and the income they could earn from it, is stolen or poisoned such as in South America’s Amazon. Extraction and pollution of these territories is a threat to us all as it contributes to climate change and ecological breakdown.

Indigenous peoples face extreme forms of exploitation. In Guatemala, Cameroon and Nepal discriminatory laws and practices trap them in debt bondage or slave-like labour conditions. Even when state and institutional protection is available, their homes are frequently far removed from these resources.

The fight for rights

A consistent failure to uphold the rights of indigenous people and include them in policy and decision-making leads to institutional stigmatisation and dehumanisation.

In Australia, Aboriginal people are 3% of the population but 29% of the prison population. In Canada, indigenous women are 12 times more likely to experience gender-based violence and seven times more likely to be killed than other groups of women. For decades, Canada practiced a cruel assimilation regime that stole indigenous children from their families and placed them in homes where they were abused and killed with many still missing.

Indigenous leaders in countries like the Philippines, Honduras, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Guatemala and Colombia are the victims of arbitrary arrest, forced disappearance, death threats and murder.

Research suggests that higher rates of indigenous peoples live with disabilities alongside multiple other forms of discrimination. Some also feel excluded from the global north’s predominant discourse and concepts of disability.

COVID-19 has exposed many pre-existing inequalities and systems of oppression within our societies. Native Americans are dying from the virus at far higher rates than other demographic groups. This is linked to centuries’ old structural inequalities, with indigenous populations more likely to inhabit over-crowded accommodation or have less access to good sanitation and affordable healthcare.

Elsewhere, indigenous people are disadvantaged by a vaccine hierarchy, such as in Brazil, where only inhabitants of ‘legally demarcated’ territories are considered eligible.

For trade unions, the fight for the rights of working people must include the rights of indigenous people. Only 24 states having ratified ILO Convention 169 (Indigenous and Tribal Peoples), with poor implementation by those who have. Trade unions must campaign for widespread ratification and effective implementation.

Convention 169 has shortcomings, but it’s successful ratification and enforcement in tandem with Convention 105 (Forced Labour) and C190 (Violence & Harassment in the World of Work) should be part of a New Social Contract that builds an inclusive, socially just and resilient future for all. A future of due diligence for human rights, universal social protection, and investments in quality public services for all citizens.

This International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples the ITUC stands alongside indigenous people, trade unions, working people, activists and movements fighting for indigenous rights and inclusion.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 