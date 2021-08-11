World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Libya: Kidnapping Government Official Reflects State's Authority Fragility

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – The Kidnapping of Libyan Chief of Staff, Reda Faraj Al-Freites, and his colleague, Muhammad Al-Ghurabi, in the capital, Tripoli, raises great concern, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement warning of the danger of insecurity on the presence and authority of official institutions in the country.

Unknown gunmen kidnapped Al-Freites and Al-Ghurabi on August 2, in the Al-Dahra region of Tripoli and took them to an unknown destination.

Al-Freites had arrived from Benghazi to Tripoli on an official mission three days before he was subjected to the enforced disappearance.

His brother, Nasser, told Euro-Med Monitor, “The communication between us and my brother was cut off at about 7 p.m. that day when he was in the Dahra area near his residence in the Mahari Hotel in the center of Tripoli. We immediately informed the official authorities that it was not possible to communicate with Reda, and they told us that they would investigate.”

“We do not have any information about the kidnapper, the reasons for the kidnapping, or the health of my brother,” he said. “We are in constant connection with the official authorities, and we have only received assurances from them that there are efforts to free my brother without other details about his condition or fate.”

It is the Libyan government’s responsibility to provide security for individuals, employees and government officials, no matter what their political orientations are.

The government's apparent failure to protect Al- Freites, especially given his official position, is reprehensible.

The incident reflects the fragility of the security situation in Tripoli and the wide influence of the armed militias on the ground, which may affect the progress of the transitional phase in the country and impede arrangements for reaching the general elections scheduled for next December.

For years, Libya has been witnessing security disturbances and an internal armed conflict that has led to the deaths of thousands and the disruption of the justice system.

Hundreds of incidents of physical liquidation and enforced disappearance of civil activists and human rights defenders were recorded. The most prominent of which is the kidnapping of parliamentarian Siham Sergewa on July 17, 2019, at the hands of forces affiliated with retired Major General Khalifa Haftar.
The Parliamentarian is still missing simply for criticizing the attack launched by Haftar forces on Tripoli in April 2019.

The recurrence of kidnappings affects the rights of individuals and threatens the social fabric if the Libyan government does not take deterrent measures to preserve the rights of individuals, provide security and protect social peace.

The government should assume its responsibilities in disclosing information related to the kidnapping of Al-Freites, work to release him and bring the perpetrators to justice to ensure the rule of law and respect for human rights and dignity.

The Libyan government should make all possible efforts to combat the phenomenon of kidnapping and enforced disappearance in the country, provide the necessary protection for individuals and government officials, and end the armed militias’ infringement on the security and rights of Libyans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 