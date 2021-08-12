World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Shocking’ Escalation Of Grave Violations Against Children In Afghanistan: UNICEF

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 5:26 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed shock on Monday at the rapid escalation of grave violations against children in Afghanistan, following the deaths of 27 children in the country in the past 72 hours, and 136 who were injured.

"The atrocities grow higher by the day,” warned UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Hervé Ludovic De Lys, in a statement. "All of them are children whose right to protection, under international humanitarian law, has been disregarded by warring parties.”

‘People have suffered enough’

Newly appointed UN Humanitarian Affairs chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, joined the condemnation of attacks against civilians in Afghanistan by UN chief António Guterres and members of the Security Council.

In a statement, Mr Griffiths said “fighting across the country, which has claimed the lives of over 40,000 people since 2009 when UN reporting began, needs to stop. People have suffered enough.”

More than 1,000 people have been killed or injured due to indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Hilmand, Kandahar and Hirat provinces in the last month alone.

In just the past 72 hours reported UNICEF, 20 children were killed and 130 children injured in Kandahar province; two children were killed with three injured in Khost province; and in Paktia province, five were killed and a further three were injured.

On Friday Special Representative Deborah Lyons, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warned that the war in Afghanistan is now in “a new, deadlier, and more destructive phase”, and appealed for the Security Council to act to avert a catastrophe.

Ahead of talks in Qatar next week, and the Council’s next meeting on Afghanistan in September, Ms. Lyons urged ambassadors to seize the opportunity to address the deteriorating situation in the country.

Humanitarian access

Mr Griffiths reminded all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including their responsibility to protect civilians.

He highlighted the need to ensure access for humanitarian organizations to reach people in need. Humanitarian organizations are committed to stay and deliver relief and assistance to all civilians, he said, but they need unimpeded access and assurances that aid workers and service providers can deliver aid and services without interference. A safe, secure, and sustainable future in Afghanistan can only be achieved through successful peace negotiations, he said.

‘Deeply traumatized’

Mr De Lys said the atrocities are also evidence of “the brutal nature and scale of violence in Afghanistan which preys on already vulnerable children.” The UNICEF spokesperson said he was also “deeply concerned” about reports that children are increasingly being recruited into the conflict in Afghanistan by armed groups.

Many other boys and girls are “deeply traumatized” after witnessing atrocities committed against their families and others in their communities, he added.

Only a “complete end of hostilities can protect Afghanistan’s children, he said, calling on “all those engaged in mediation efforts to uphold the warring parties to their international obligations to children."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 