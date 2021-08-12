World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Synopsis 2021: Edition III To Air September 20-24

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:52 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MOSCOW, Aug 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Synopsis, the world's largest blockchain, crypto, DeFi and digital-art event, convenes for Edition III from September 20-24, a quarterly summit that draws hundreds of participants, and hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the world, and an event that gathers top-level experts and blockchain industry stars to present top trends, key questions, and compelling answers on the state of cryptocurrency markets today.

Synopsis is being held for the third time this year to recreate the spirit of full immersion in the digital economy and decentralized finance. Its agenda includes round tables, panel discussions, solo performances, AMAs, and interviews. Synopsis will be streamed on several popular platforms, including YouTube and Theta.tv.

Synopsis will feature two activity zones: an Interactive Zone, and an NFT + Digital Art Zone. The Interactive Zone welcomes viewers to flex their skills, gain knowledge, and win prizes from top blockchain projects, while the NFT + Digital Art Zone will feature summit organizers and partners presenting NFTs with Alien Bell, the official artist of Synopsis: Edition III.

Mark your calendars, whether you are an investor, trader, analyst, economist, marketer, developer, student, crypto enthusiast, or anyone else who keeps an eye on the crypto world. With two months to go before Edition III, Synopsis has already confirmed 40 speakers, bright and professional world-class figures ready to share their knowledge and vision of the industry, targeting 60 speakers by Airtime.

- Airtime: September 20 to 24, 2021

- Place: THETA.tv, YouTube, Verasity

- Hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Yan Khavansky (Coindar, Colibri), and Yaroslav Kabakov (Finam)

- Speakers: Wes Levitt, Theta Labs; Felix Xu, ARPA and Bella Protocol; Gleb Kostarev, Binance Director for Russia and the CIS; Alexander Filatov, TON Labs; Justin Wenczka, Verasity CRO; Sergey Khitrov, Listing.help and Blockchain Life; Raghav Jerath, Gather Network; Nik Anikin, Colibri Group; Alex Sudadze, Blockchain Association of Georgia; Ksenia Oshurko, OKEx Russia; Nikolai Gadzhiev, VEROS and WIDCI; Artyom Kan, Gate io; Sota Watanabe, Astar Network (previously Plasm); Anri Gabaidze, Port of Royal CEO; Evgeniy Pavlov, Binance BDM for Russia and the CIS; and others.

- Afterparty: The organizers have prepared an unforgettable afterparty for summit viewers in cooperation with the manufacturer of exclusive rum Port of Royal that owns the eponymous penthouse hotel and thematic loft bar in Batumi, Georgia. The afterparty will be streamed live from Port of Royal's headquarters 270 ft above the coast of the Black Sea.

- Sponsors: ARPA, Algorand Foundation, Verasity, Bella Protocol, Gather Network, Ethereum Pro, SubGame, Bingbon, Gate.io, TrustBase, MaNEKO Finance, Port of Royal

- Partners: THETA, Binance, TON Labs, Free TON, EXMO, MahaDAO, Astar Network (previously Plasm), Stake Technologies, Shiden Network, J2TX, Coffe.io, EXIP, AERGO, Curate, Digital Rights Center, Nano Future, Blockster, Delio, BeInCrypto, and other popular projects.

- Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar

- Co-organizers: Investment Russia, Cryptus Media

- Website: https://synopsis.events

