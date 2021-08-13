Embassy Of Japan Thanks New Zealand

To all of our New Zealand friends,

The Embassy of Japan would like to convey our warmest congratulations to the New Zealand Olympic Team and the people of New Zealand on the team’s remarkable achievements at the Olympic Games. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude for the appreciation of Japan’s holding the Games.

These Games were unprecedented in the history of the Olympics, given the current circumstances. Regardless of what challenges we face, we were able to witness heart-warming moments proving the unwavering friendship and strong partnership between Japan and New Zealand.

Our deep connections have been seen in various areas even outside the Olympics, including in our 44 sister city relationships. With the 70th Anniversary of our Diplomatic Relationship approaching next year, we would like to make the most of this momentum to further deepen our bond. We look forward to your continued support in promoting the ties between our two countries.

The Embassy of Japan, on behalf of the people of Japan, would like to share this message of gratitude with New Zealand, along with our congratulations upon Team New Zealand’s most successful Olympic Games yet.

