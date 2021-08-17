World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NEC to host NEC Visionary Week 2021

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 5:34 am
Speech: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Aug 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the Global Program for NEC Visionary Week 2021, an online annual event taking place from September 16 to 17, 2021. During the event, NEC will present a shared vision of the future that highlights its latest technologies, solutions and customer case studies from various business domains.

Themed "Seize the Future Together," this NEC flagship event will offer exclusive global sessions over a two-day period, envisioning and co-creating a brighter, more sustainable world with partners and stakeholders. The sessions will focus on how innovative technologies, such as AI and 5G, can contribute to addressing critical challenges for society, such as overcoming COVID-19 and implementing essential digital transformation measures in key industries. Thought leaders from around the world will gather to share their insights on the future of society and business. These sessions will be available on-demand until October 30.

The opening keynote will be presented by Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, on September 16 from 15:00-15:20 (JST).

Distinguished speakers will include Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance, Anuradha Gupta, Deputy CEO of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Mihoko Kashiwakura, Head of East Asia Relations at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation Division of NTT DOCOMO, INC, Kevin Woodward, Lockheed Martin Space, Senior Manager for AI/Machine Learning, Hans Jayatissa, Chief Technology Officer of KMD, and more.

Makoto Enomoto, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), NEC Corporation, said, "NEC Visionary Week is the most important event of the year for NEC to present a shared vision of the future and showcase key initiatives that contribute to achieving this goal. Through the NEC Visionary Week, we look forward to meeting and engaging with our global guests, building further trust in our brand, and exploring how we can co-create a brighter and more sustainable future."

For more details on the NEC Visionary Week 2021, please access https://event.nec.com/nvw2021en

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Fiji: 15,000kg Of Medical Supplies Arrive To Support The Response To A Deadly Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Fiji’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients has received a critical boost thanks to the delivery of lifesaving medical supplies via WFP’s Pacific Humanitarian Air Service on Friday...
More>>


UN And Afghanistan: Guterres Urges Restraint As Taliban Reach Kabul; Security Council Set To Meet Monday
As the crisis in Afghanistan deepens by the hour, with reports that insurgent forces reached the country’s capital, Kabul, earlier on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties “to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian can be addressed... More>>



WHO: Urges Support For New COVID-19 Origins Studies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all countries “to put differences aside” in order to speed up efforts to understand where and how the COVID-19 virus started – including the unproven suggestion that it was manufactured in a laboratory... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 