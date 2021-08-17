NEC to host NEC Visionary Week 2021

TOKYO, Aug 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the Global Program for NEC Visionary Week 2021, an online annual event taking place from September 16 to 17, 2021. During the event, NEC will present a shared vision of the future that highlights its latest technologies, solutions and customer case studies from various business domains.

Themed "Seize the Future Together," this NEC flagship event will offer exclusive global sessions over a two-day period, envisioning and co-creating a brighter, more sustainable world with partners and stakeholders. The sessions will focus on how innovative technologies, such as AI and 5G, can contribute to addressing critical challenges for society, such as overcoming COVID-19 and implementing essential digital transformation measures in key industries. Thought leaders from around the world will gather to share their insights on the future of society and business. These sessions will be available on-demand until October 30.

The opening keynote will be presented by Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, on September 16 from 15:00-15:20 (JST).

Distinguished speakers will include Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance, Anuradha Gupta, Deputy CEO of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Mihoko Kashiwakura, Head of East Asia Relations at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation Division of NTT DOCOMO, INC, Kevin Woodward, Lockheed Martin Space, Senior Manager for AI/Machine Learning, Hans Jayatissa, Chief Technology Officer of KMD, and more.

Makoto Enomoto, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), NEC Corporation, said, "NEC Visionary Week is the most important event of the year for NEC to present a shared vision of the future and showcase key initiatives that contribute to achieving this goal. Through the NEC Visionary Week, we look forward to meeting and engaging with our global guests, building further trust in our brand, and exploring how we can co-create a brighter and more sustainable future."

For more details on the NEC Visionary Week 2021, please access https://event.nec.com/nvw2021en

