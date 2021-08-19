World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Afghanistan Crisis Requires Wider Response from New Zealand

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: Community Law Centres

The Government must evacuate a wider group of those stranded in Afghanistan with connections to New Zealand to save lives, says Community Law Centres O Aotearoa (CLCA).

Community Law Centres have more than 25 clients, whose families don’t meet the narrow criteria established for immediate evacuation but are in extreme danger as the US withdraws from Afghanistan and the Taliban take control.

“Community Law has been seeking border exemptions for clients facing safety risks due to the worsening situation in Afghanistan with Immigration NZ and the Associate Immigration Minister for months now, but there has been no change in policy while the crisis has deepened,” says CLCA CEO, Sue Moroney. “New Zealand is lagging behind other countries, like the UK, in responding to the worsening crisis on humanitarian grounds.”

“Just last week, one family who were granted NZ residence before the border closed, were declined their third request for a border exemption despite being targeted by the Taliban due to their family connection to a NZ interpreter They are stranded in a life-threatening situation and every hour counts when your life is in danger.”

In addition, INZ’s policies around partnership has meant that many Community Law clients have not been able to get visas or border exemptions for their spouses and children stranded in Afghanistan.

These women and children do not have a male figure in their household, they are incredibly vulnerable to forced marriage and abuse,” says Sue.

Community Law is pursuing legal options to ensure the Government does what is right.

“We urge the Government to respond. Our clients and their families are desperate. The Government’s inaction is forcing us to rely on the courts to enforce New Zealand’s international human rights obligations. We prefer to see a humanitarian response from our Government that other Western countries have already implemented.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Community Law Centres on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Euro Med Monitor: UK Government's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is Fueling Racist Attacks Against Asylum Seekers

As racist attacks on asylum seekers in the United Kingdom are witnessing a sharp increase, the UK government's pervasive anti-immigrant rhetoric is extremely dangerous and may exacerbate, ignite, or increase such condemnable violence and prevarication against already vulnerable groups... More>>



UN And Afghanistan: ‘Now Is The Time To Stand As One’, UN Chief Tells Security Council
As desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban and board planes, during chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for international unity on Afghanistan, in a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council... More>>


Fiji: 15,000kg Of Medical Supplies Arrive To Support The Response To A Deadly Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Fiji’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients has received a critical boost thanks to the delivery of lifesaving medical supplies via WFP’s Pacific Humanitarian Air Service on Friday...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 