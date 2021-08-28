Colombia To Host Hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP

Colombia to host hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP featuring heads of state and government to promote ambition for new global biodiversity agreement

Biodiversity PreCOP being held 30 August as hybrid event in the context of the third session of the Open-ended Working Group on the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (WG2020-3)

Participants will discuss priorities and expectations for an ambitious and effective global biodiversity framework, focusing on sustainable consumption and production patterns, mainstreaming and means of implementation

Event gathers heads of State and Government, Ministers, heads of international organizations, multilateral banks, women, youth, indigenous peoples and local communities, among others.



Montreal, 26 August 2021 – The Government of Colombia, under the leadership of President Iván Duque Márquez, is hosting a hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP event on Monday, 30 August from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Colombia time/GMT-5) to discuss priorities and expectations for an ambitious and effective post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

The high-level event, being live streamed on the Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) website, focuses on sustainable consumption and production patterns, mainstreaming and means of implementation in the context of the post-2020 framework, to be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China in 2022.

Heads of State and Government, Ministers, heads of international organizations, multilateral banks, women, youth, and indigenous peoples are expected to attend.

Parties and stakeholders are invited to join and share actions, initiatives, alliances and other commitments to make progress towards the adoption and implementation of the new global biodiversity framework aimed at addressing the current crisis of biodiversity loss.

Event also features the participation of leaders of different coalitions that have been critical in mobilizing action and support for the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity, including the High Ambition Coalition, the Global Ocean Alliance and the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, said “I wish to thank the Government of the Republic of Colombia and H.E. Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, for convening us to set our collective sight on the critical elements and level of ambition to safeguard and put biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030.”

“Let us use every opportunity to be bold and ambitious in our approaches; to create partnerships with impact; and to mobilize all actors to incorporate the value of biodiversity across public and private operations, so that together we can build a better future for all.”

The post-2020 global biodiversity framework will be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference (15thmeeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-15)). COP-15 is being convened in two parts: from 11 to 15 October 2021, an official opening will take place online, followed by final negotiations on the post-2020 framework during face-to-face meetings in Kunming, China, 25 April to 8 May 2022.

The post-2020 framework builds on the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to transform society’s relationship with biodiversity and ensure that, by 2050, the vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.

