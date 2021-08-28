World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Colombia To Host Hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP

Saturday, 28 August 2021, 5:44 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Colombia to host hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP featuring heads of state and government to promote ambition for new global biodiversity agreement

  • Biodiversity PreCOP being held 30 August as hybrid event in the context of the third session of the Open-ended Working Group on the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (WG2020-3)
  • Participants will discuss priorities and expectations for an ambitious and effective global biodiversity framework, focusing on sustainable consumption and production patterns, mainstreaming and means of implementation
  • Event gathers heads of State and Government, Ministers, heads of international organizations, multilateral banks, women, youth, indigenous peoples and local communities, among others.


Montreal, 26 August 2021 – The Government of Colombia, under the leadership of President Iván Duque Márquez, is hosting a hybrid Biodiversity PreCOP event on Monday, 30 August from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Colombia time/GMT-5) to discuss priorities and expectations for an ambitious and effective post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

The high-level event, being live streamed on the Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) website, focuses on sustainable consumption and production patterns, mainstreaming and means of implementation in the context of the post-2020 framework, to be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China in 2022.

Heads of State and Government, Ministers, heads of international organizations, multilateral banks, women, youth, and indigenous peoples are expected to attend.

Parties and stakeholders are invited to join and share actions, initiatives, alliances and other commitments to make progress towards the adoption and implementation of the new global biodiversity framework aimed at addressing the current crisis of biodiversity loss.

Event also features the participation of leaders of different coalitions that have been critical in mobilizing action and support for the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity, including the High Ambition Coalition, the Global Ocean Alliance and the Leaders Pledge for Nature. 

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, said “I wish to thank the Government of the Republic of Colombia and H.E. Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, for convening us to set our collective sight on the critical elements and level of ambition to safeguard and put biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030.”

“Let us use every opportunity to be bold and ambitious in our approaches; to create partnerships with impact; and to mobilize all actors to incorporate the value of biodiversity across public and private operations, so that together we can build a better future for all.”

The post-2020 global biodiversity framework will be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference (15thmeeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-15)). COP-15 is being convened in two parts: from 11 to 15 October 2021, an official opening will take place online, followed by final negotiations on the post-2020 framework during face-to-face meetings in Kunming, China, 25 April to 8 May 2022.

The post-2020 framework builds on the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to transform society’s relationship with biodiversity and ensure that, by 2050, the vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


USA: Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'
President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them... More>>

UN: Amidst turmoil, displacement and plunging economy, Afghanistan’s future ‘very difficult…to see’

A crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding in Afghanistan as conflict, combined with drought and COVID-19, is pushing Afghans into a humanitarian catastrophe, the UN food relief agency said on Wednesday...
More>>


Leaked EU Diplomatic Cable: Delegation Of The EU To Ethiopia

While fighting between TDF/TPLF and ENDF/Amhara Forces continued on several fronts, OLA extended occupation of rural areas in Oromia Region and gained control over some important roads. There seems to be small to no appetite to start negotiating at this point... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 