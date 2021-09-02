World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'The Future Is Now' - Asia Digital Financial Summit 2021 And S.A.M. Academy Launched

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

- S.A.M. Academy officially launched on 1 September 2021

- Asia Digital Financial Summit to be held on 27 November 2021

- The Financial Commission endorses Samtrade Academy as certified educational provider, Aug 2021

SINGAPORE, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd edition of the Asia Digital Financial Summit will take place on 27 November 2021. Featuring keynote speaker Tony Fernandes founder of Air Asia, and a stellar line-up of exciting speakers covering a wide range of investments, currencies and topics such as business and entrepreneurship etc, it will once again reach out to some 2 million potential attendees.

Registrations commence on 1 September 2021 via the Asia Digital Financial Summit registration link : https://promo.samtradeacademy.com/stac-adfs2021nov-en-press/.

Along with the launch of the Asia Digital Financial Summit, S.A.M. Academy will also be officially launched. S.A.M. Academy aims to be the trusted education partner for learners and investors and with a faculty of expert practitioners boasting decades of experience between them, learners are provided with solid insights coupled with practical knowledge that can be immediately applied to their careers or daily lives.

Announcing the launch of S.A.M. Academy, Mr Md. Shidiq, CEO of S.A.M. Academy, believes strongly in the company's mission to provide investors and lifelong learners the opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry and to be able to put their education into practice immediately. "Learning is best expressed in doing. That's the ultimate test of whether we have managed to not just impart theoretical knowledge about a certain subject, but a deep understanding of the ins-and-outs of how to apply their learning practically in their daily lives."

The inaugural Summit was held in June 2021 and was attended by thousands from across Asia. Renowned investor Jim Rogers, the keynote speaker, gave attendees extensive insights into the economy, markets, and a healthy reality check regarding what he sees as the short and medium-term opportunities in 2022 and beyond. Attendees gave a very enthusiastic 5-star thumbs-up to the event and many came away with new insights and useful learnings.

"Every one of our instructors and coaches are highly-experienced traders and working professionals in their respective fields who are passionate about imparting their knowledge and real-world experience to guide learners along their own learning journeys and help them to earn passive income for themselves while maintaining their current jobs."

In August this year, The Financial Commission, a leading independent member-driven external dispute resolution (EDR) organization for international online brokerages that participate in global foreign exchange (forex), CFDs, derivatives, and cryptocurrency markets, declared Samtrade Academy as a certified educational provider following a thorough review of the extensive educational content Samtrade Academy offers. This ensures that users who receive such content have access to accurate educational materials. Samtrade Academy is an affiliate and also the full-fledged financial educational arm of S.A.M. Academy (Reference: https://bit.ly/3zyoBl9)

About S.A.M. Academy (samacademy.sg)

S.A.M. Academy is a leading education organiser and training company in business, entrepreneurship, tech, personal finance, and lifestyle courses.

S.A.M. Academy provides PMETs, retail investors, aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners with practical knowledge they can use and empowers them to positively improve their lives, financially and otherwise. Via their members portal, users can access and be equipped via thousands of hours of hands-on training. In addition, S.A.M. Academy regularly organises exciting events featuring highly sought after speakers from around the world. Visit https://www.samacademy.sg.

Issued on behalf of S.A.M. Academy by Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>


UN: Afghan Children ‘At Greater Risk Than Ever’, Top UNICEF Official Warns

With the needs of Afghan children greater than ever before, the world “cannot abandon them now”, a senior official with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed on Sunday after concluding a visit to the country. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, said children have paid the heaviest price in recent weeks of increased conflict and insecurity... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 