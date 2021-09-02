World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Internet Shutdowns Issue

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Access Now

Government-mandated internet shutdowns are a devastating issue that demand global attention. Millions of people across the world have lived through almost 850 intentional blackouts over the last decade — it’s time to shine a light on the elements and impacts of this dangerous method of censorship and control.

With support from the #KeepItOn coalition, Jigsaw, a unit within Google that explores threats to open societies, is today publishing The Current: The Internet Shutdowns Issue, a deep-dive into the complexity of internet shutdowns — from breaking down various methods of blocking, to sharing voices from the dark, to exploring avenues for advocacy.

“The more we expose the destruction internet shutdowns cause, the more we can direct that outrage towards stamping them out for good,” said Felicia Anthonio, Campaigner and #KeepItOn Lead at Access Now. “The #KeepItOn coalition joined up with Jigsaw because we want the world to know that internet shutdowns are not inevitable — they are a bad choice, implemented by bad actors who are afraid of being challenged, exposed, or ousted.”

The Internet Shutdowns Issue unpacks and explores:

  • The impacts of real-life shutdown cases from Ecuador, Sudan, and Papua and West Papua in Indonesia, and the personal stories of those affected in places such as Iraq, Ethiopia, and Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh;
  • Primary methods of internet shutdowns including throttling, IP blocking, mobile data shutoffs, and deep packet inspection (DPI);
  • Long-lasting impacts such as obstructing educations — especially throughout COVID-19 when more students than ever were forced online — endangering lives by blocking access to vital health information in Myanmar and India, and silencing dissent during elections in Uganda; and
  • Countermeasures like tracking outages, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), legal processes, and actions by the #KeepItOn coalition that are exposing, mitigating, and preventing internet shutdowns.

“As people live more of their lives online, the ability of a government to effectively cut off access to the rest of the world represents a grave threat to people’s safety, freedom, and well-being,” said Scott Carpenter, Jigsaw’s Director of Policy and International Engagement. “The idea that the internet should be universally accessible should serve as a rallying cry for democracies everywhere.”

Read The Current: The Internet Shutdowns Issue.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>


UN: Afghan Children ‘At Greater Risk Than Ever’, Top UNICEF Official Warns

With the needs of Afghan children greater than ever before, the world “cannot abandon them now”, a senior official with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed on Sunday after concluding a visit to the country. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, said children have paid the heaviest price in recent weeks of increased conflict and insecurity... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 