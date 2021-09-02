Photocall: Major Protest To #DecolonizeConservation To Be Held In Marseille, France

A major protest coinciding with the world’s first congress to decolonize conservation will be held in Marseille, France, this week.

Date: Friday September 3

Location: Marchers will assemble at Porte d’Aix (Marseille, France) from 4:30 pm local time. The march will leave at 5:00 pm, moving towards the Vieux Port, where the protest will continue.

The march will take place one day after “Our Land, Our Nature”, the first congress to discuss how to decolonize conservation, and on the opening day of the IUCN World Conservation Congress – both in Marseille, France.

Organizers include Extinction Rebellion, Youth For Climate Marseille, Attac, Survival International and others.

The conservation industry’s bid to make 30% of the world “Protected Areas” and the claim that “Nature-Based Solutions” will solve biodiversity loss and climate change are wrong.

“Our Land, Our Nature” will expose these as colonial and false solutions to the crises we are facing today, and as approaches that devastate the best guardians of the natural world – the Indigenous Peoples who safeguard 80% of biodiversity.

For more information contact press@survivalinternational.org.

© Scoop Media

