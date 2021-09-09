No APRC Champion For 2021

No titles for the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) will be awarded for 2021, following the cancellation of the eight-round series final round: Coffs Coast Rally, Australia.

The continual impacts of COVID-19 and uncertainties surrounding the entry across international borders and constantly changing quarantine regulations, affected organisers of all qualifying rounds. The same reason befell the all-in final round, to decide category winners and the overall series champion.

Planning for the 27-28 November event was to use roads that were part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Rally Australia.

Working Group chairman Mr Vicky Chandhok made the announcement following consultation with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

“Sadly, all the participating rounds in the Asia Pacific region have been again impacted greatly by COVID-19. The changing nature of this pandemic has affected all competitors and organisers.

“While our hopes were hanging on the final round being able to proceed, it is understandable the changing nature of this pandemic made this impractical.

“Again, we look forward to the next season and hope that 2022 brings us some cheer!”

Last awarded in 2019, the final round was held at the rural region of Longyou in China and was won by Dewei Lin and co-driver Le Kepeng in a Subaru.

