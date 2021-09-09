World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)' Skyrockets To #1 Worldwide

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

'La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)' Skyrockets to #1 Worldwide; India top market for Netflix’s global thriller [Parrot Analytics]

Netflix’s global smash hit La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) continues to deliver with worldwide audiences, surging up the ranking board to become the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms over the weekend.

This could serve as a crucial turning point for Netflix, as the streamer attempts to rebound from a lackluster first half of the year which included shrinking subscriber numbers in the US, and record low digital original demand share numbers with US and global audiences.

Top TV Shows Worldwide

Anticipation for the new season of La Casa De Papel was so high that the show knocked The Walking Dead out of its hold on first place worldwide on Thursday, September 2, a full day before new episodes were released.

Global demand for the series has steadily grown, and pulled away from the competition over the last few days:

  • On September 2, global demand for La Casa De Papel was 78.9x higher than demand for the average series worldwide, good for the #1 show in the world. It was 10.3% more in demand than second place Game of Thrones (71.5x).
  • September 3: 104.7x, #1 show in the world, 36% ahead of second place Rick and Morty (77x).
  • September 4: 119.2x, #1 show in the world, 42.9% ahead of second place Rick and Morty (83.4x).
  • September 5: 122.6x, #1 show in the world, 44.4% ahead of second place Rick and Morty (84.9x).

Time Shift Analysis

  • While the season five numbers are very impressive, the show’s season four debut actually saw significantly higher global demand. This is likely because it was released in early April 2020, when much more of the world was quarantined indoors during the first wave of COVID lockdowns.
  • Global demand during the release weekend of season four (Apr 3-5, 2020) was 15% higher than it was during season five (Sep 3-5, 2021).
  • Global demand during the release weekend of season five was still 58.4% higher than the season three release (Jul 19-21, 2019).
  • With the final episodes of La Casa De Papel dropping in early December, the show does have room for growth when part two of its finale is released.

Global Heat Map

La Casa de Papel has been known for traveling remarkably well outside of its home market of Spain. In fact La Casa de Papel has a travelability score - indicating the popularity of a show outside of its home market - of 58.2x in the last 12 months, putting it in the top .8% of all shows.

The global heat map (above) for La Casa De Papel shows how much this series is a true worldwide hit with universal appeal that spans beyond international borders or language barriers.

India - a crucial streaming market being heavily targeted by Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and of course Netflix - was the number one global market for La Casa De Papel in per capita audience demand over the last seven days. The US came in second here, while home country Spain was only the third-best performing market for the show.

The show has hit outstanding or exceptional levels of audience demand in an incredible 66 different international markets over the last week.

Countries in the top 10 international markets for the show hail from North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

