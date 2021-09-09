World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hitachi Elevator Philippines Receives 67 Elevators And Escalators Order For Its First Railway System Project

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 8:54 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

MANILA, Sept 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501 / "Hitachi") today announced that Hitachi Elevator Philippines Corporation (Hitachi Elevator Philippines), a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., operates in the installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators in the Philippines has received an order for 67 units of elevators and escalators for the development of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Phase 1 project as its first railway system project. The 38 km long railway line that connects Malolos in the Province of Bulacan to Tutuban in Manila, serving 7 stations, to benefit more than 200,000 commuters daily. The NSCR is part of an overall initiative by the Philippine government to expand the existing mass transportation in metropolitan Manila and adjacent areas to lessen the traffic congestion in and around the capital city.

The project includes two contract packages by two different contractors. Contract Package 1 named CP01 will be constructed by Taisei-DMCI Joint Venture and awarded Hitachi Elevator Philippines, 13 elevators and 26 escalators for four stations of Valenzuela in Manila, Meycauayan, Marilao, and Bocaue in the Province of Bulacan. Contract Package 2 called CP02 which will be constructed by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. has also awarded Hitachi Elevator Philippines to deliver 8 elevators and 20 escalators for three stations of Balagtas, Guiguinto, and Malolos in the Province of Bulacan. All the units are to be installed by May 2023.

Philippine's elevator and escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025(1). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, building projects around the globe has been halted and the demands have dipped from around 3,700 units of elevators and escalators per year to around 2,300 units in the Philippines. As the world navigates towards the next normal, it is anticipated that elevator and escalator industry will expand significantly on account of increasing urbanization and rapid expansion of construction sector in the coming years.

Hitachi will continue to broadly use cutting-edge digital technology, including the Internet of Things ("IoT"), to develop products and services, and globally provide safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' issues in urban spaces to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>


UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 