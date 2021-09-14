Trescon's World Cloud Show Comes Back To India For The 3rd Time With Its 10th Global Edition

Supported by the NITI Aayog, Presented by Intel and Powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise / Thoughtsol, the 10th global edition of World Cloud Show is back in India for the third time, with highly acclaimed speakers, 250+ IT decision-makers and top-tier solution providers.

INDIA, Sept 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Taking place on 15 September 2021, the event will virtually convene India' leading Cloud and Data Centre experts, IT decision-makers and solution providers - all under one roof. The event will delve deep into the latest trends, strategies and focus on topics such as Cloud transformation roadmap, mitigating the challenges of virtualisation, Cloud infrastructure impact beyond telework, future of Cloud and Data Centres to name a few.

It will also feature leading Cloud architects who will demonstrate the most recent advancements, the future of Cloud with the latest Cloud and digital infrastructure trends, as well as Data Centres to attendees, in safe, private one-on-one consultation rooms and networking spaces.

Notable speakers include Rama Devi Lanka, Director - Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Information Technology and Communications Department (ITE&C), Government of Telangana; Prakash Mallya, VP & MD - Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India; Saumer Phukan, Director Sales, India Key Accounts, Intel Corporation; Vikram Kumar Yerram, Country Manager, GreenLake Cloud Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer, Hybrid IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Uttam Majumdar, Co-Founder, Locuz & Cymune to name a few.

The show will provide a one-of-a-kind interactive online environment, including informative and exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks and more.

"From modernizing IT infrastructure or applications to creating unmatched business value, attendees at World Cloud Show can look forward to knowing how industries are leveraging cloud technology to solve for scale and growth at World Cloud Show - India. Participants will also be able to find out about the key trends across industries and explore Cloud solutions that can solve business challenges," said Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

World Cloud Show - India supported by NITI Aayog, presented by Intel, powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise / Thoughtsol and is officially sponsored by Silver Sponsor - Locuz; Bronze Sponsor - TO THE NEW.

About World Cloud Show

World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, this Indian edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CTOs, COOs, Heads of Cloud, Heads of IT Infrastructure, DevOps Leaders, Heads of Digital Transformation/Innovation and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals across India.

The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of Cloud-based solutions.

For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cloud/india/

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

© Scoop Media

