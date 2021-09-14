International Community Must Act To Stop Indiscriminate Attacks On Iranian Kurdish Population

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) issued the following statement today, 13 September, condemning the regime in Iran for firing rockets and shelling areas accommodating Iranian refugees and Kurdish groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The reports reveal attacks on civilians and innocent people, in violation of international law and the ceasefire between Iran and Iraq (UN Security Council Resolution 598).

The BCFIF calls on the United Nations, the UK Government, the US and the President of the European Union, as well as the Governments of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to condemn these aggressive and repressive attacks and to take the necessary measures at the international level to stop them.

Read here: https://iran-freedom.org/index.php/583-press-release-international-community-must-act-to-stop-indiscriminate-attacks-on-iranian-kurdish-population

