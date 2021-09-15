World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 Announces 45 Official Selections For The E-IP Market

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: BIFF

The E-IP Market (Entertainment Intellectual Property Market), a transaction market for diverse original contents in the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), has unveiled its 45 official selections, which includes 28 Korean IPs, 10 Taiwanese IPs, and 7 Japanese IPs.

E-IP Market Receives 94 Korean IP Submissions, Setting a New Record!

From Fantasy to Drama, Action, Comedy, and Thriller!

28 Korean Selections of Diverse Genres and Subjects

From June 14 (Mon) to July 2 (Fri), E-IP Market collected various domestic original IPs, such as books, webtoons, web novels, and stories, that are adaptable across diverse media platforms, and received a total of 94 projects from 40 companies, setting a new record. 28 projects have been selected from the Korean section. From sci-fi and fantasy with creative fictional universes, comedy and drama where the characters come alive, to action and thriller where the dynamic narrative is hard to miss, the diverse genres of original IPs are sparking much excitement. Genre works that have female-led narratives, such as Gyeongseong Women's Counseling Center, The Evaporated Woman, and Lady Coroner in Joseon, works in the teen romance genre, such as Anonymous, I Know You! and Two Steps Away, along with other fresh projects such as The Gate of Solitude: Cinderella-The Mystery Cuisine3, Reply: Hate Comments, and How to Deal with Evil Boss? are also attracting attention. In addition, the E-IP Market provides various works that will foster the newest content trends with innovative subjects, and invite noteworthy publishing houses and content production companies such as GOZKNOCK ENT, KYOBO BOOK CENTRE, TOYOU’S DREAM, and MUNPIA CO., LTD, to join the market.

Furthermore, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), an organization under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, which supports the overall contents industry in Taiwan, from movies, to TV, music, and fashion, is also introducing 10 original IPs. Amongst various platforms, such as video games, webtoons, stories, and books, the selection of Taiwanese books, Virtual Street and Notes of a Crocodile, and the video game Dusk Diver, which has been released in Korea, is heightening the anticipation on the possibility of film and audiovisual adaptations.

Moreover, the Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO), which supports the overall Japanese contents businesses, is joining the E-IP Market once again this year. 7 original IPs of diverse forms, including manga, book, web novel, and webtoon, have been selected. In addition to these selections, major companies that lead the Japanese contents market, such as KADOKAWA CORPORATION, BUNGEISHUNJU LTD., and MANGA BOX CO., LTD. are expected to introduce their diverse original IP project lineups at the market.

The E-IP Business Meeting, which will be held from October 11 (Mon) to 14 (Thurs), is to open as a hybrid format that combines both online and onsite events in compliance with the disease prevention and social distancing guidelines set by the Korean government. More information regarding the 45 E-IP Market selections, and advance registration for business meetings will be available from September 23 (Thurs), on the ACFM official website (www.acfm.kr/eng/).

Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 E-IP Market Selections

[2021 E-IP Market Selections from Korea]

[2021 E-IP Market Selections from Taiwan]

[2021 E-IP Market Selections from Japan]

