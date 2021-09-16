World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Myanmar: Action For The National Unity Government

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 6:06 am
Press Release: ITUC

To mark the International Day of Democracy, the Global Unions are stepping up their campaign in support of democracy in Myanmar.

On 1 February, the military seized power. More than 1,000 peaceful, pro-democracy protesters have been killed, and more than 7,000 have been arrested, detained and sentenced since the coup started.

In a statement, the Global Unions are calling for recognition of the National Unity Government (NUG) at the current 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and:

  • rejection of the credentials of the military State Administration Council in all UN functions, along with severance of diplomatic ties;
  • an arms embargo on Myanmar;
  • an end to direct or indirect business, commercial, or financial ties to the Myanmar military regime; and
  • ensuring that all humanitarian and other assistance goes through the NUG.

A LabourStart campaign has been launched for people to show their support for the Global Unions action.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “We call on all affiliates worldwide to support this day of action for Myanmar. Lobby your government to publicly support the NUG, and expose the companies that still do business with the military regime.

“We stand with the people of Myanmar in their efforts to restore democracy. We express our strongest solidarity with the working people who have sacrificed their lives, freedom and jobs to persist in the Civil Disobedience Movement that is hurting the economic activities of the regime.”

Sharan Burrow and representatives from ITUC Belgian affiliates delivered a letter to the CEO of payments clearing house SWIFT, at the SWIFT headquarters near Brussels, calling on them to cease business dealings with any entities that have commercial ties with the military junta.

To support the workers and families in Myanmar who have lost their livelihoods due to strikes or other protest actions, please show your solidarity and donate through the ITUC Myanmar strike fund here and promote it on your social networks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Support Afghans In Their Most Perilous Hour, Urges Guterres
The international community should urgently offer a “lifeline” to millions of vulnerable Afghans “who face perhaps their most perilous hour”, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday...More>>


Commonwealth: Championing Climate-vulnerable Small States At COP26

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called for urgent action to ensure improved climate resilience of small states and promised to amplify the concerns of small and other vulnerable states around climate change at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference...
More>>


UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>




Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 