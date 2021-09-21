UN Summit Sets The Stage For Global Pledge To Develop Food Systems That Serve People And Planet

School meals for every child, zero food waste and an agriculture innovation mission for climate are among the announcements expected at Thursday’s event.

September 20, New York – The UN Food Systems Summit is set to trigger the transformation of food systems the world over with a marathon day of commitments from governments, advocates, communities and businesses.

The programme for the first UN summit to address the entire spectrum of food systems includes announcements from more than 85 heads of state and government until at least 10pm on Thursday, September 23.

The historic Summit, which takes place during the UN General Assembly high-level week, follows an 18-month process in which 148 countries have hosted national dialogues with key players at every stage of the food system to develop national strategies for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable food systems.

“After 18 long months, the world is on the brink of a Summit that aims to change the trajectory of global progress, uniting everyone in a shared commitment to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals and the fundamental human rights at their core,” said Agnes Kalibata, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit.

After 600 Member State Dialogues involving more than 45,000 people, some 80 countries have already submitted their national pathways ahead Thursday’s event with the total number expected to continue growing through the end of the week.

“Over the past 18 months, UN Member States have been working tirelessly to make food systems a top priority with an unprecedented programme of Dialogues,” said David Nabarro, Senior Adviser on Food Systems Summit Dialogues.

“These Dialogues have become a critical foundation for the food systems transformation that is urgently needed to drive a recovery from COVID-19 and achieve our shared goals in this crucial decade of action to 2030.”

The third report on Member State Dialogues, published this week, summarises the outcomes of almost 450 events convened in 105 countries. Many Member State Dialogues focused on a combination of the Summit’s five priority areas, or Action Tracks, to ensure food systems are fit for the future of people, planet, and prosperity as set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In addition, the five UN Regional Commissions and several regional communities, including the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the African Union, have convened their members for regional, Independent and Intergovernmental Dialogues, paving the way for regional initiatives in the wake of the Summit.

Along with national strategies, the Summit is set to launch joint initiatives and coalitions, which include pledges to ensure healthy and nutritious meals for all schoolchildren, reduce food waste and unlock agricultural innovation to deliver on climate goals.

About the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit

The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on World Food Day in October 2019 as a part of the Decade of Action for delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty and inequality. The Summit will take place during the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 23. More information about the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit can be found online: https://www.un.org/foodsystemssummit

© Scoop Media

