Coalition: Fijians Reminded To Practice COVID Safety Measures Amidst Influx Of Travellers After Lifting Of Borders

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 7:21 pm
Press Release: NGO Coalition on Human Rights

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is urging Fijians to continue practising public health safety measures for COVID 19 and take a cautious approach when travelling after the recent lifting of border restrictions by the government.

An influx of travellers between the western, central and eastern division was witnessed over the weekend and the Coalition is wary of the high risk of COVID-19 transmission which could leave an already fragile and overwhelmed health system in dire straits.

Previously, thousands of health officials and government workers were shifted around the country and were not able to see their families and loved ones for months as the health system went into overdrive to try and curb the spread of COVID-19. While the general public is able to visit their loved ones now, we also want our health care and front line workers to be able to do the same.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji has recorded more than 500 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 50,000 Fijians were tested positive since the first case was reported in March, 2020. There are currently almost 13,000 active cases.

In light of these statistics, the Coalition reminds members of the public to maintain strict health and safety precautions and refrain from any unnecessary and unregulated travelling to help curb the rate of infection.

We must adhere to public health regulations and work together with health, government officials and all frontliners to assist with plans towards restoring some sense of normalcy after months of containment and mitigate the risk of increased community transmission.

The successful implementation of the government's plan on opening up internal borders whilst curbing COVID-19 infection rate depends on all of us. We must all work together and remain vigilant in following COVID-19 protocols so that we can protect fellow Fijians who have not been exposed to the virus, including the safety of many of our younger children who have not yet been vaccinated.

We are adamant that in the long term, it is better to take all precautions now and be overly cautious rather than being hasty and putting everyone’s lives at risk.

