World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Condemns Wave Of Attacks On Belarusian Trade Unionists

Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has condemned the latest attacks by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus on the independent trade union movement there.

Earlier in September, senior activists from the Belarusian Independent Trade Union (BITU) and members of the ITUC-affiliated Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions (BKDP) were arrested, detained and subjected to searches by the state security services.

This continues the widespread repression against BKDP members that has intensified one year after Lukashenko’s flawed presidential election victory in August 2020.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The news coming out of Belarus is horrifying. For too long the working people there have suffered under this corrupt regime that denies their fundamental labour rights and freedoms.

“Instead of implementing the reforms recommended by the clear and unequivocal judgements of the ILO, the government again turns to repression in an attempt to silence the voice of the independent trade union movement in the country.

“We expect to see further pressure from governments to force the Lukashenko regime to respect international labour standards, including the right to freedom of association and the right to strike. And we call on the Belarusian government to release all the unionists, to stop this policy of repression and to listen to independent unions, instead of harassing them.”

The 2021 ITUC Global Rights Index rates Belarus as one of ten worst countries for working people, with “no guarantee of rights”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Oxfam: Third COVID Wave Engulfs Yemen With 99 Per Cent Of People Unvaccinated
Yemenis are battling a third wave of COVID, which threatens 99 per cent of the population who are unvaccinated, Oxfam said today. Recorded cases of COVID have tripled and the death rate has risen by more than fivefold (420 per cent) in the last month...More>>


UNESCO: Hails Return Of Looted Ancient Gilgamesh Tablet To Iraq

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet - one of the oldest surviving literary works in history - is to be returned to Iraq by the United States later this week, the UN agency for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO), said on Monday...
More>>



UN Report: Most Agricultural Funding Distorts Prices, Harms Environment

Around 87% of the $540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers includes measures that are price distorting and that can be harmful to nature and health... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>

UN: Only 2% Of Covid-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered In Africa

More than 5.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only 2% of them in Africa, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 