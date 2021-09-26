World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Commitment Registry Will Track Multi-stakeholder Promises Of Action

Sunday, 26 September 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Nearly 300 commitments from civil society, farmers, youth, Indigenous Peoples and Member States highlights Summit’s inclusive process to accelerate action

September 24, 2021, NEW YORK – The first-ever UN Food Systems Summit saw nearly 300 commitments fromhundreds of thousands of people from around the world and across all constituencies to accelerate action and to transform food systems.

The Summit process gave rise to several multi-stakeholders’ initiatives led by civil society, farmers, women, youth and indigenous groups that Member States commit to in order to deliver on the priorities, needs, and gaps identified in national pathways.

“Indigenous Peoples have been supporting the Summit. We have organized dialogues in the seven socio-cultural regions, with almost 300 Indigenous Peoples organizations participating, said Indigenous Peoples rights activist and Summit Advisory Committee member Myrna Cunningham, who launched the Indigenous Peoples’ Food Systems at a UN press briefing on Thursday.

The 148 commitments that have been registered so far are collective or institutional commitments to action aligned to the Summit’s Action Areas, and come out as a result of an 18-month engagement process with diverse stakeholders.

The Summit process was also applauded by farmer leaders for its inclusivity. “The Summit has been very inclusive,” said President of the Pan-African Farmers Organizations (PAFO), Elizabeth, Nsimadala, who represents 80 million farmers across 50 African countries, and is a member of the Summit’s Advisory Committee. “As producers we held several independent dialogues at all levels and these dialogues resulted into a global common position.”

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed spoke at a UN press conference on the Food Systems Summit on Thursday and said, “In terms of inclusiveness, I don’t know of a more inclusive process. People look at the SDGs. They see themselves in that, and we wanted to reflect that in this people, solution Summit.” 

In support of national and regional pathways, these multi-stakeholder commitments to action emerged across the Summit’s Action Areas that were featured at yesterday’s UN Food Systems Summit. These five Action included Nourish all People, which led to a multi-stakeholder commitment to action on the Food is Never Waste initiative, and the Healthy Diets Initiative.

The second action area, Boost Nature-Based Solutions, saw different multi-stakeholder commitments including the Agroecology Initiative. The Advance Equitable Livelihoods, Decent Work, and Empowered Communities brought in the Decent Work and Living Wage Initiative. With countless other initiatives stemming from the Action Area of Build Resilience to Vulnerabilities, Shocks, and Stresses, and Supporting Means of Implementation.

This Action Area helped countries leading up to the UN Food Systems Summit connect to initiatives, and resources around finance, governance, science and knowledge, innovation, technology and data, capacity, and beyond. 

