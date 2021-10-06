World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Aimedis Blockchain Enabled Medical Platform Launches First Medical And Scientific NFT Marketplace At Gitex 2021

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: Aimedis

Dubai UAE October 5th , 2021: Aimedis, The Blockchain, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and IoT (Internet of Things) enabled electronic healthcare platform headquartered in UAE with offices in the Netherlands and the Philippines, will be launching the first B2B medical and scientific NFT (Non Fungible Token) marketplace during their participation at Gitex 2021 and Future Blockchain Summit, (booth H7-20 )between the 17th -20th of October.

Launched in 2020 as a result of the need for affordable effective health care, the Aimedis ecosystem consists of the Aimedis patient centered platform, the professional platform, AIMSocial + user content (video and more), Aimedis Labs & Pharmacy, Medical Tourism applications, Aimedis records, video chat, prescriptions, second opinions, appointments and Aimedis Virtual Hospital incl. Virtual Rehab, all available on web and mobile in multiple languages. It also supports the world’s first medical and scientific NFT marketplace.

Dr. Ben O. El Idrissi, Co-Founder and COO of Aimedis stated, “We believe every human being deserves access to a proper, safe and up-to date medical treatment wherever they are. To make this a reality, we integrated the needs of patients and professionals to create a platform that can store, transfer and validate all kinds of medical data, connect to medical devices and even provide remote supervisions to medical professionals, institutions and other patients.”

He adds, “We are proud to be the first decentralized and incentivized healthcare platform to launch the world’s first medical and scientific B2B NFT market place, Aimedis DataXChange, that will include a combination of DeFi, governance, social, payment and utility token. This will finally mainstream and standardize the process of monetizing medical and scientific data, expanding this multi trillion dollar market.”

AI companies, space agencies, car manufacturers, medical hardware sellers, IoT providers, and other healthcare providers will be able to participate and contribute to this unique new B2B NFT marketplace. Until today medical and scientific data is hard to monetize due to non-coordinated and non-standardized data collection processes with often low-quality data evaluation processes. Simple issues like handwritten data acquisition errors occur frequently while data is entered and copied. This can lead to manipulated or lost data especially due to a missing data transfer chain.

Aimedis is also proud to be participating at Gitex 2021 given their recent move into the UAE. As Dr. Michael J. Kaldasch, Co-Founder and CEO of Aimedis explained, “We moved our global headquarters to the UAE, because we believe it presents an attractive and well regulated environment at an accessible geographic location. It is the perfect fit for the aim of our platform which allows travellers and expat communities to hold their medical data and access the best medical services possible wherever they are.”

The company is currently expanding its team in the UAE with the hiring of data scientists, and is working to build partnerships and onboard UAE hospitals onto the platform.

Aimedis’ participation at Gitex will coincide with the launch of their public sale. Their IDO powered by Binance Smartchain will be followed by a public sale on Pankcakeswap. Aimedis is offering 60,000,000 AIMX tokens in both its private and public sale out of a total of 600,000,000 AIMX tokens. The price per AIMX token is 0.05 USD during IDO & Pancakeswap at launch.

About Aimedis

UAE headquartered, Aimedis with offices in the Netherlands and the Philippines, is the first medical and scientific NFT platform built on a fully functional medical ecosystem with a wide range of ehealth applications including sophisticated professional health tools like Aimedis Virtual Hospital and Rehab. Blockchain technology supports trust and credibility of information and data exchange. Aimedis is multilingual and serves people everywhere in the world and is accelerated by TDEFI.

https://aimedis.io/

About UNLOCK PR

UNLOCK Public Relations, is the first boutique PR agency from the MENA region which specializes in Blockchain industry and its affiliate technologies. UNLOCK Public Relations is a sister product of UNLOCK Media platform which is the first and only Blockchain media platform in the GCC and MENA region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aimedis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds

There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>

UN: With Region ‘at A Crossroads’, Palestinian President Calls On UN’s Guterres To Convene International Peace Conference
The President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on the UN Secretary-General to convene an international peace conference and said that to ensure that this initiative is not open-ended, Israel must withdraw from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem within one year...More>>

Myanmar: Human Rights ‘Catastrophe’; UN Calls For Urgent Action

Urgent action is needed to prevent the situation in Myanmar from escalating into a “full-blown conflict”, the UNHigh Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet warned on Thursday. Ms. Bachelet’s alert came in a new report from her office OHCHR...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 