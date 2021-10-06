Aimedis Blockchain Enabled Medical Platform Launches First Medical And Scientific NFT Marketplace At Gitex 2021

Dubai UAE October 5th , 2021: Aimedis, The Blockchain, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and IoT (Internet of Things) enabled electronic healthcare platform headquartered in UAE with offices in the Netherlands and the Philippines, will be launching the first B2B medical and scientific NFT (Non Fungible Token) marketplace during their participation at Gitex 2021 and Future Blockchain Summit, (booth H7-20 )between the 17th -20th of October.

Launched in 2020 as a result of the need for affordable effective health care, the Aimedis ecosystem consists of the Aimedis patient centered platform, the professional platform, AIMSocial + user content (video and more), Aimedis Labs & Pharmacy, Medical Tourism applications, Aimedis records, video chat, prescriptions, second opinions, appointments and Aimedis Virtual Hospital incl. Virtual Rehab, all available on web and mobile in multiple languages. It also supports the world’s first medical and scientific NFT marketplace.

Dr. Ben O. El Idrissi, Co-Founder and COO of Aimedis stated, “We believe every human being deserves access to a proper, safe and up-to date medical treatment wherever they are. To make this a reality, we integrated the needs of patients and professionals to create a platform that can store, transfer and validate all kinds of medical data, connect to medical devices and even provide remote supervisions to medical professionals, institutions and other patients.”

He adds, “We are proud to be the first decentralized and incentivized healthcare platform to launch the world’s first medical and scientific B2B NFT market place, Aimedis DataXChange, that will include a combination of DeFi, governance, social, payment and utility token. This will finally mainstream and standardize the process of monetizing medical and scientific data, expanding this multi trillion dollar market.”

AI companies, space agencies, car manufacturers, medical hardware sellers, IoT providers, and other healthcare providers will be able to participate and contribute to this unique new B2B NFT marketplace. Until today medical and scientific data is hard to monetize due to non-coordinated and non-standardized data collection processes with often low-quality data evaluation processes. Simple issues like handwritten data acquisition errors occur frequently while data is entered and copied. This can lead to manipulated or lost data especially due to a missing data transfer chain.

Aimedis is also proud to be participating at Gitex 2021 given their recent move into the UAE. As Dr. Michael J. Kaldasch, Co-Founder and CEO of Aimedis explained, “We moved our global headquarters to the UAE, because we believe it presents an attractive and well regulated environment at an accessible geographic location. It is the perfect fit for the aim of our platform which allows travellers and expat communities to hold their medical data and access the best medical services possible wherever they are.”

The company is currently expanding its team in the UAE with the hiring of data scientists, and is working to build partnerships and onboard UAE hospitals onto the platform.

Aimedis’ participation at Gitex will coincide with the launch of their public sale. Their IDO powered by Binance Smartchain will be followed by a public sale on Pankcakeswap. Aimedis is offering 60,000,000 AIMX tokens in both its private and public sale out of a total of 600,000,000 AIMX tokens. The price per AIMX token is 0.05 USD during IDO & Pancakeswap at launch.

