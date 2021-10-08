World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 Announces The Recipients Of The 3rd Asia Contents Awards

Friday, 8 October 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: BIFF

Netflix Series MOVE TO HEAVEN and Sweet Home Achieve Triple Crown!

Korean Contents Boast Their Potential by Sweeping Awards In Categories Including Best Creative, Best Actor, Best Newcomer-Actor, and ACA Excellence

The Asia Contents Awards is a ceremony that recognizes excellence in TV, OTT (online video streaming platform), and online contents. The 3rd Asia Contents Awards Ceremony was held in a hybrid form that combines online and on-site elements. Domestic Korean participants including the hosts took part in the ceremony at the Busan location, nominees all over Asia joined the ceremony online, and both domestic and international audience watched the ceremony through the ACA’s official YouTube channel and Naver.

The drama MOVE TO HEAVEN, which aired on Netflix, was crowned three times; the series won the Best Creative Award, the Best Actor Award (Lee Je-hoon), and the Best Writer Award (Yoon Ji-ryun). Sweet Home, a Netflix sensation, also won three different awards: the Newcomer-Actress Award (Ko Min-si), the ACA Excellence Award (Song Kang), and the Technical Achievement Award.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BIFF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>

Henley and Partners: Passport Power Ranking Records Widest Ever Gap In Travel Freedom

The latest results and research from the Henley Passport Index show how proliferating barriers to entry over the past 18 months of the pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in its 16-year history...
More>>

Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds

There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 