Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 Announces The Recipients Of The 3rd Asia Contents Awards

Netflix Series MOVE TO HEAVEN and Sweet Home Achieve Triple Crown!

Korean Contents Boast Their Potential by Sweeping Awards In Categories Including Best Creative, Best Actor, Best Newcomer-Actor, and ACA Excellence

The Asia Contents Awards is a ceremony that recognizes excellence in TV, OTT (online video streaming platform), and online contents. The 3rd Asia Contents Awards Ceremony was held in a hybrid form that combines online and on-site elements. Domestic Korean participants including the hosts took part in the ceremony at the Busan location, nominees all over Asia joined the ceremony online, and both domestic and international audience watched the ceremony through the ACA’s official YouTube channel and Naver.

The drama MOVE TO HEAVEN, which aired on Netflix, was crowned three times; the series won the Best Creative Award, the Best Actor Award (Lee Je-hoon), and the Best Writer Award (Yoon Ji-ryun). Sweet Home, a Netflix sensation, also won three different awards: the Newcomer-Actress Award (Ko Min-si), the ACA Excellence Award (Song Kang), and the Technical Achievement Award.

