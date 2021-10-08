World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ahead Of COP26 In Glasgow, UN To Raise Ambition For A Transport Revolution That Can Help Tackle The Climate Emergency

Friday, 8 October 2021, 7:43 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

With the transport sector contributing approximately 25% of all direct greenhouse gas emissions, there is a renewed sense of urgency for achieving sustainable transport globally– transport that is safe, green, efficient and accessible. As we head towards COP26 in November, the UN Sustainable Transport Conference, hosted by the People’s Republic of China from 14 to 16 October, is an opportunity to highlight concrete solutions for developing transport systems that will effectively respond to the climate crisis.

In addition to its impact on the environment, the transport sector has also contributed to 1.35 million deaths every year in traffic accidents worldwide. Over 1 billion people globally still lack adequate access to an all-weather road and in many cities, public transport remains unsustainable, unsafe, inefficient, inaccessible or unaffordable – a situation that is particularly affecting people living in poverty.

The UN Sustainable Transport Conference
The UN Sustainable Transport Conference will provide a roadmap for achieving transport systems that are designed to help protect the environment, while opening economic opportunities and improving health and well-being. The Conference will focus on the opportunities and challenges for all modes of transport – road, rail, aviation and waterborne – and provide concrete solutions for achieving sustainable transport worldwide.

The 3-day Conference will be hybrid and will consist of plenary sessions, a Ministers’ Forum, a Business Forum and a Science, Engineering and Technology Forum. At the heart of discussions will be the links between achieving sustainable transport and economic recovery, climate mitigation and other issues. 

Who: Ministers, business leaders, transport experts

Where: Beijing, China

When: 14 to 16 October

Follow live: UN WebTV

Website, including programme: https://www.un.org/transport2021

Hashtag: #SustainableTransport

