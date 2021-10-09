World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The 15th Asian Film Awards Announce Winners In 18 Categories

Saturday, 9 October 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: BIFF

08 October

The 15th Asian Film Awards, which was hosted tonight by the Asian Film Awards Academy in conjunction with the 26th Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Contents & Film Market, announced its winners in 18 categories.

With Director LEE Chang-dong, the Jury President, and Award Recipients Actor LEE Byung-hun, Director HONG Eui-jeong, and Actors YOO Ah-in and KIM Hyun-bin, The Event Comes to a Successful End with the Best Cineastes of Asia!

At the 15th Asian Film Awards Ceremony, which was held at the Paradise Hotel Busan on the evening of October 8 (Fri) during the 26th Busan International Film Festival, 80 nominees graced the event with their presence both online and on-site. The ceremony was hosted by actress Kim Gyuri and YouTuber Genius Seungkug Lee, while Korean stars Lee Byung-hun, Yoo Ah-in, JUN Jong-seo, Park Jeong-min, Jang Yoon-ju, Kim Hyun-bin and Gong Seung-yeon dazzled the audience on the red carpet, joined by world-renowned directors Lee Chang-dong and Hamaguchi Ryusuke.

The biggest winner of the night was Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s Wife of a Spy (Japan), which received the Best Film Award, the Best Actress Award (Aoi Yu) and the Best Costume Design Award (Koketsu Haruki). The Best Director Award went to Zhang Yimou, who directed One Second (Mainland China). Meanwhile, the rising star actress Liu Haocun was awarded with the Best Newcomer Award for her role in One Second.

Korean actors had a strong presence, winning in various categories. Yoo Ah-in, who has engrossed the audience with gestures and facial expressions without dialogue in Voice of Silence (Korea), won the Best Actor Award, while Kim Hyun-bin won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as a deaf schoolboy in The Silent Forest (Taiwan).

