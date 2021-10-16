BCFIF Statement On The Passing Of Its Co-chairman, Sir David Amess MP

15 October

BCFIF statement following the passing of its co-chairman, Sir David Amess MP, after being stabbed in a constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea

The Rt Hon David Jones MP issued following statement today, on 15 October, on behalf of the British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF):

It is with great shock and sadness that we learned of the passing of Sir David Amess MP, the co-chairman of the British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) after being stabbed in a constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) condemns this vicious attack, which was an assault not only on Sir David, but also on democracy in the UK. We extend our condolences to his family, wife and children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, his staff and parliamentary colleagues at this difficult time.

Sir David was a champion of human rights and democracy in Iran for more than three decades. He consistently spoke in support of the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations and the Iranian Resistance movement, NCRI. During his time in the parliament, he frequently raised the many serious threats from the regime in Tehran at parliamentary conferences, debates and in Early Days Motions advocating for a firm policy on Iran focused on human rights and holding the regime to account for its violations of those rights and terrorism.

Read here: https://iran-freedom.org/index.php/587-bcfif-statement-following-the-passing-of-its-co-chairman,-sir-david-amess-mp,-after-being-stabbed-in-a-constituency-meeting-in-leigh-on-sea

A collection of Sir David Ames MP's advocacy for a free and democratic Iran and engagement with the Anglo-Iranian Community



Iranian Book Tour - Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster

Sir David Amess MP presented his new book, Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster, during an online Book Tour for the Anglo-Iranian communities in the UK on 9 September.

https://iran-freedom.org/index.php/bpcif-activities/584-iranian-book-tour-ayes-ears-a-survivor-s-guide-to-westminster

Sir David Amess's Remarks to the Free Iran World Summit 2021- July 11, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJfUcU4thqg

Speech by Sir David Amess at Grand Gathering 2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGGJDn9Avyg



Grand Gathering of Iranians for #FreeIran 1st July 2017/-/David Amess, MP from UK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFD5nyu5PX8

