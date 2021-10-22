World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Forum Statements: SG Puna Shares Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Focus With Africa

Friday, 22 October 2021, 6:56 am
Speech: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM SECRETARY GENERAL HENRY PUNA at the 5th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty
(Treaty of Pelindaba)

Your Excellency, the Chair of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy,

Distinguished Member States of the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I bid you warm greetings from the Blue Pacific. It is my distinct honour to address this 5th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Treaty of Pelindaba, on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum and the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, the Treaty of Rarotonga.

2. Excellencies, I am deeply encouraged by our ongoing joint efforts and commitments to our Nuclear Free Zones, which exemplify our regional efforts to create a common security structure.

3. Together, our nuclear free zones, regions and nations represent more than 100 nations spanning the entire Southern Hemisphere and includes more than half of the UN membership.

4. Our collective conviction influences and inspires efforts for a nuclear free-world and the maintenance of international peace and security.

5. However, we must continue to put pressure on nuclear weapon states to bring about nuclear disarmament and abolition, as we cannot rely solely on the enjoyment of “negative security assurances” through our treaty protocols.

6. We must continue to call for an end to all actions inconsistent with Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, such as the qualitative improvement of existing nuclear weapons and the development of new types of such weapons.

7. It has been seventy six years since the beginning of the nuclear age, we should not wait until we reach 100 before real progress is made. We cannot continue to live in fear, and we should not have to deal with a threat where the solution is well and truly within our own control.

8. Excellencies, as we renew our commitment to strengthening and consolidating our nuclear-weapon-free zones, I invite your support to our efforts in the Pacific to address nuclear legacy issues that continue to impact the health, environment, and human rights of our Blue Pacific.

9. Further, we welcome your support to our efforts to address a present threat to our Blue Pacific – that of nuclear safety and nuclear waste.

10. While the world has experienced the benefits of the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the generation of low carbon electricity and life-changing applications in medicine, science, agriculture and industry, our Pacific Island nations are currently facing the dire possibility of being at the receiving end of a large-scale nuclear accident.

11. The accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in March 2011 generated global concern and refocused global attention on the challenges of nuclear safety.

12. The impact forcefully reminded the nuclear community of the lesson that emerged from Chernobyl that nuclear and radiological risks transcend national borders – that “an accident anywhere is an accident everywhere”.

13. Every state with nuclear power plants needs to focus on protecting its population and environment by constantly striving for higher standards of nuclear safety and employing lessons learned from global operating experience and public concerns relating to radiation risks and nuclear waste.

14. Our Member States have also called on States to take all appropriate measures within their territory, jurisdiction or control to prevent significant transboundary harm to the territory of another state, as required under international law.

15. As we engage with Japan to ensure the freedom of our Blue Pacific from nuclear waste, we are enlisting the support of international scientific experts to help us in our efforts.

16. This is also critical in our efforts at COP26 and under the Paris Agreement, in the context of clean energy to mitigate climate change.

17. Excellencies, in closing, let me emphasise the ongoing solidarity of the Pacific Islands Forum with AFCONE. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the lead up to the Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT in 2022, as well as to the Meeting of States Parties to Treaties Establishing Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones.

18. I also wish to offer our interest to host a meeting of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones in the Blue Pacific in 2022.

19. With these brief remarks, I thank you for your attention, and I wish you the best in your deliberations.

I thank you.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>


>UN: Recent Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Could ‘Unravel Steady But Fragile Progress’

Tensions over vehicle licence plates and anti-smuggling operations, between authorities in Kosovo and Serbia, in recent weeks, may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia...
More>>

ITUC: Nobel Prize In Economics Explodes Minimum Wage And Jobs Myth

The prize was awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for real-world research in the 1990s that demonstrated, empirically, that the idea touted by conservative economists that higher minimum wages mean fewer jobs is not based on fact... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 